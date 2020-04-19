Supreme court denies appeal from A jair bolsonaro in order to inhibit the action of the rachadinha

The prime minister Felix Fischer of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (STJ) denied the application for writ of habeas corpus filed by the defense, the senator Flavio jair bolsonaro, in an attempt to halt the investigations into the alleged scheme, rachadinha in the office of the parliamentarian in the government of the republic of the Rio, while he was a state legislator. The request was for the ninth time of asking to slow down findings about the case, and the information that is in The World. The application was presented to the court in march, after the negative of the 3rd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro. The investigation against the eldest son of the president, Jair, jair bolsonaro, determine the money laundering and embezzlement.