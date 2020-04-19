Taika Waititi reveals concept art from Miek at ‘Thor: the Love and Make up’

When you Me: Love and Thunder to get to the movies, the series Miek you will have a brand new outfit. It was the one that the director Taika Waititi has revealed in a live, on Instagram, featuring the concept art of the character.

“Do you want to see the Miek? So there we go. This is Miek. This is the new design of it. There is another of Miek’s, very nice. So many of Miek’s clothing from the Earth to the secretary, Miek.”

At this point, the filming would be ongoing were it not for the pandemic of coronaviruses to countries around the world.

Me: Love and Thunder comes to the movies in the year 2022. The cast of characters have been confirmed Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, and Tessa Thompson.

Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok, which returns in the direction of.

The plot of the new film will follow a new story arc in the Marvel Comic where Jane Foster, he of the title of the Mighty “Thor”, after the character in the original has become the “Unworthy”. Odinson then you will not able to wield the hammer Mjolnir, and his power was given to Jane, who has taken up the mantle and joined the Avengers.