The 30-totally spies the movie | Scene from Film

There are many stories of espionage, where all the women are on the front lines. Ever since Mata Hari, and their adaptations for the cinema, and many more have come up, and if infiltrated, they found it all, and took their revenge. For this reason, the list of our week with them.

The spies are there at the beginning of the film, a lot of the 1930’s and 1940’s, but spend a while popping up here and there, a few times. Until the 1990s, Luc Besson, brings a new impetus to the pictures with her film Nikitathat had to remake america and turned into the show.

From then on, it was more common to find them, but there is a new change, when you start the charge with a focus on women in all genres of film, including action. And it appears many of the totally spies!

Here’s a list that you made by Being President, and Even Bites, and Rachel Day, and tell them that the spy has missed some goals.

Mata Hari (Greta Garbo) of the Mata Hari (1931), directed by George Fitzmaurice

Marie Kolverer (Marlene Dietrich) to Dishonored (Dishonored, 1931), directed by Josef von Sternberg

Marie Frank (Fay Wray) from the Under The False Flags Of (Madame Spy 1934) directed by Karl Freund

Connie (Jane Wyman) from the My Goals-Favorite (My Favorite Spy, 1942, directed by Tay Garnett

Alicia Huberman (Ingrid Bergman) of a He (Notorious, 1946, directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Nikita (Anne Parillaud) from the Nikita (La femme Nikita, 1990), which was directed by Luc Besson

Linda Voss (Melanie Griffith) to A Light in the Darkness (Shining Through, 1992), which was directed by David Seltzer

M (Judi Dench) to 007 contra GoldenEye (GoldenEye, 1995), which was directed by Martin Campbell; Anya Amasova (Barbara Bach) to 007: The Spy who Loved me The Spy Who Loved Me”, 1977) directed by Lewis Gilbert / Jinx Johnson (Halle Berry) of a 007 A New Day to Die (Die Another Day, 2002), which was directed by Lee Tamahori

Natalie Cook (Cameron Diaz), Dylan Sanders (Drew Barrymore) and Alex Munday (Lucy Liu) of the Charlie’s Angels (Charlie’s Angels, 2000), which was directed by McG. / Sabina Wilson’s (Kristen Stewart), Elena Houghlin (Naomi Scott), and Jane Released (Ella Balinska) of the Charlie’s Angels (Charlie’s Angels, 2019), directed by Elizabeth Banks

Carmen Cortez (Alexa PenaVega) of the The Little Spy (Spy Kids, 2001), which was directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Foxxy Cleopatra (Beyonce Knowles) of the Austin Powers and the Man-of-the-Member-of-Gold (Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002), which was directed by Jay Roach

Amy Bradshaw (Sara Foster), Max Brewer (Meagan Good), Dominique (Devon Aoki) and Janet (Jill Ritchie) in D. E. B. S.: As Super-Spies (D. E. B. S. 2004), which was directed by Angela Robinson

Jane Smith (Angelina Jolie) in Mr. and Sra. Smith (Mr). and, Mrs, Smith, 2005), which was directed by Doug Liman

Rachel Stein (Carice van Houten) of the To Spy (Zwartboek, 2006), which was directed by Paul Verhoeven

Agent 99 (Anne Hathaway) in Agent 86 (Get Smart 2008), directed by Peter Segal

Bridget von Hammersmark (Diane Kruger) of the Bastardos Inglórios (Inglourious Basterds, 2009, directed by Quentin Tarantino

Claire Stenwick (Julia Roberts) from the Posted (Duplicity, 2009), which was directed by Tony Gilroy

Evelyn Salt (Angelina Jolie) in Salt (2010), directed by Phillip Noyce

Rachel Singer (Helen Mirren) to The Big Lie The Debt, 2010), which was directed by John Madden

Valerie Plame (Naomi Watts) from the The Power play (Fair Game, 2010), which was directed by Doug Liman

Victoria Winslow (Helen Mirren) to RED-Retired and Dangerous (WHITE, 2010), which was directed by Robert Schwentke

Colette McVeigh (Andrea Riseborough), the Agent-C – Double-Identity (Shadow Dancer, 2012), directed by James Marsh

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in The Avengers (The Avengers, 2012), which was directed by Joss Whedon

Ilsa Faut (Rebecca Ferguson) of the Mission: Impossible – The Nation’s Secret (Mission: Impossible – After Paris, in 2015, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and According to a

Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) to The Spy who didn’t Know the Least (Spy, 2015), directed by Paul Feig

Marianne Beauséjour (Marion Cotillard), the The allies (Allied, 2016), directed by Robert Zemeckis

Natalie Jones’s (Gal Gadot) from the Neighbors Of Nothing, The Secret (Keeping Up with the Joneses, 2016), directed by Greg Mottola

Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) to The atomic (Atomic Blonde, 2017), which was directed by David Leitch

She (Mila Kunis), and Morgan (Kate McKinnon), the My Ex is a Spy The Spy Who Dumped Me, by 2018), which was directed by Susanna Fogel

Dominika Egorova (Jennifer Lawrence) in Operation Of The Red Sparow (The Red Sparow, 2018), which was directed by Francis Lawrence

Anna Poliatova (Sasha Luss) of the I could Hazard a Name. (Anna-2019), directed by Luc Besson