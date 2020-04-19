The beautician and the famous notes that it is necessary to moisturize your skin within 1 minute after bath

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
38


The beautician and the famous notes that it is necessary to moisturize your skin within 1 minute after bath


1 The 15


In-house beauty of the world famous teach you how to let your skin hydrated in about 1 minute (Image: Pixabay)

Photo 1 of 15 – In-house beauty of the world famous teach you how to let your skin hydrated in about 1 minute (Image: Pixabay)


The aesthetic of the north-american Renee Rouleau, who meets the famous, such as Demi Lovato, and It was a Villa, he decided to give it a pro-tip for anyone who is taking care of the skin at home (Photo: Pixabay)

Photo 2 of 15 The aesthetic of the north-american Renee Rouleau, who meets the famous, such as Demi Lovato, and It was a Villa, he decided to give it a pro-tip for anyone who is taking care of the skin at home (Photo: Pixabay)


She went on to found a paper, which only takes a minute, so keep a hydrating facial (Photo: Pixabay)

Photo 3 of 15 – She went on to found a paper, which only takes a minute, so keep a hydrating facial (Photo: Pixabay)


In his blog post, the beautician called it the trick of the “min gold” (Photo: Pixabay)

Photo 4 of 15 In his blog post, the beautician called it the trick of the “min gold” (Photo: Pixabay)


“After washing the face and drying it with a towel, and the skin is left without any protection layer, and it ends up to be more vulnerable to dehydration, a process called ‘reverse osmosis’ (Photo: Pixabay)

Photo 5 of 15 – “After you wash your face and dry it with a towel, and the skin is left without any protection layer, and it ends up to be more vulnerable to dehydration, a process called ‘reverse osmosis’ (Photo: Pixabay)


Then he said: “Basically, you have a window of 60 seconds before a hydrating facial to start to evaporate.” (Photo: Pixabay)

Photo 6 of 15 Then he said: “Basically, you have a window of 60 seconds before a hydrating facial to start to evaporate.” (Photo: Pixabay)


According to the professional, in order to avoid that, the hydrating facial is impaired, it is necessary to use a hair tonic and facial alcohol-free face after a bath or shower to create a barrier of protection

Photo 7 of 15 According to the professional, in order to avoid that, the hydrating facial is impaired, it is necessary to use a hair tonic and facial alcohol-free face after a bath or shower to create a barrier of protection ” (Photo: Pixabay)


To prevent the loss of water would lead to drying and to hydration in the cells (Image: Pixabay)

READ MORE:  Impact! Angelina Jolie on the bed before being famous: Attention to the photo!

Photo 8 of 15 – To prevent the loss of water would lead to drying and to hydration in the cells (Image: Pixabay)


Then, she went on to indicate the end of the care-a serum, cream or lotion (Photo: Pixabay)

Photo 9 of 15 Then she went on to indicate the end of the care-a serum, cream or lotion (Photo: Pixabay)


The experts also gave a few other tips for skincare (Photo: Pixabay)

Photo 10 of 15 The expert also gave some tips for skincare (Photo: Pixabay)


How to: Avoid washing your face or taking a shower with very hot water (Photo: Pixabay)

Photo 11 of 15 – How to: Avoid washing your face or taking a shower with very hot water (Photo: Pixabay)


To keep your skin healthy and hydrated (Photo: Pixabay)

Image 12 of 15 To keep your skin healthy and hydrated (Photo: Pixabay)


Use products specifically made for your type of skin (Photo: Pixabay)

Photo 13 of 15 – Use products that are specific to your type of skin (Photo: Pixabay)


And it's always touching to the face, so gentle, kind, and gentle (Photo: Pixabay)

Picture 14 of 15 And always, to touch the face so gentle, kind, and gentle (Photo: Pixabay)


Great tips! (Photo: Pixabay)

Picture 15 of 15 – Great tips! (Photo: Pixabay)

The aesthetic of the north-american Renée Rouleauwho attends the famous, such as Demi Lovato, and It was a Villa, he decided to give it a pro-tip for anyone who is taking care of the skin in the home.

++ Get to know the foods that will help to improve the health of your skin

She went on to found a paper, which only takes a minute, so keep a hydrating facial. In his blog post, the beautician called it the trick of the “min gold”, “After you wash your face and dry it with a towel, and the skin is left without any protection layer, and it ends up to be more vulnerable to dehydration, a process called ‘reverse osmosis’. Then he said: “Basically, you have a window of 60 seconds before a hydrating facial to start to evaporate.”

READ MORE:  Like Rihanna or Beyoncé?: what are the most famous lights is the best dress with sparkling and transparent?

According to the professional, in order to avoid the hydrating facial it is damaged, you will have to use a hair tonic and facial alcohol-free face after a bath or shower to create a barrier of protection to prevent the loss of water would lead to drying and to hydration of the cells. Then, she went on to indicate the end of the care, a serum or a moisturizer.

The expert also gave some tips for skincare how to: Avoid washing your face or taking a shower with very hot water to keep your skin healthy and moisturized, using products specifically made for your skin type and always to play in the face-so gentle, kind, and gentle

Not sure to “like” our page on Facebook and it’s also on Instagram for more the news of the JETSS



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here