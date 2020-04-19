The beautician and the famous notes that it is necessary to moisturize your skin within 1 minute after bath

The aesthetic of the north-american Renée Rouleauwho attends the famous, such as Demi Lovato, and It was a Villa, he decided to give it a pro-tip for anyone who is taking care of the skin in the home.

She went on to found a paper, which only takes a minute, so keep a hydrating facial. In his blog post, the beautician called it the trick of the “min gold”, “After you wash your face and dry it with a towel, and the skin is left without any protection layer, and it ends up to be more vulnerable to dehydration, a process called ‘reverse osmosis’. Then he said: “Basically, you have a window of 60 seconds before a hydrating facial to start to evaporate.”

According to the professional, in order to avoid the hydrating facial it is damaged, you will have to use a hair tonic and facial alcohol-free face after a bath or shower to create a barrier of protection to prevent the loss of water would lead to drying and to hydration of the cells. Then, she went on to indicate the end of the care, a serum or a moisturizer.

The expert also gave some tips for skincare how to: Avoid washing your face or taking a shower with very hot water to keep your skin healthy and moisturized, using products specifically made for your skin type and always to play in the face-so gentle, kind, and gentle

