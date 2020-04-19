The blow of the coronavirus to the mexicans in the USA: in only seven days died 130

At least 311 mexicans have died in the US because of the COVID-19, according to informed through a communiqué, the ministry of Foreign Affairs of the federal government.
“The Government of Mexico deeply regrets the increase in the last days of mexican in the united States who have tested positive in the test of COVID-19, or who have died of this disease. This increase is consistent with the trends of the pandemic observed in that country”, explained the dependency.
Of the total of 311 deaths, 258 are concentrated in the state of New York, the hardest hit of the US from the pandemic. Follows Illinois, with 13 deaths, California, with nine, and Colorado, also with nine.
In addition, there were deaths of people of mexican in other parts of the u.s. territory. In Wisconsin, reported five deaths. In New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, four respectively. In Washington two, as in Georgia,-two – and Michigan-two-. Finally, the states of Indiana, Kentucky and Texas each saw one, at least, the death of a patient mexican by COVID-19.
The ministry of Foreign Affairs of the government of Mexico explained that these data were updated with an effective date of April 17. In addition he clarified that the count is done thanks to the records that made the relatives and friends of the victims to the 50 Mexican consulates in the U.S.. Provide this information to the instances diplomatic is not mandatory, so the number of deaths could be higher.
According to the federal agency, from the consular offices are in touch with the families of fellow countrymen affected by the coronavirus in the united states, in order to provide the advice and assistance they require.
“The consular staff maintains a close contact with the families of the people affected by the COVID-19, to provide the consular assistance they need and to guide them about the various resources and supports available, regardless of their immigration status,” he reported.
On the 10th of April, the consular network reported a total of 181 mexican deaths due to the pandemic in the united states. This means that in just seven days we recorded 130 new deaths.
Mexicans with COVID-19 in USA
The figures of the deceased, there are that add up to the number of people of mexican in the USA who currently suffer from coronavirus. The consular network recorded a total of 125 positive casesaccording to the figures reported to-day, April 17.
The state with the greatest number of mexicans living is New York, with 70 confirmed cases. The second on the list is California, with 16. Illinois, 7; Michigan, 6 and South Dakota, also with 6, you are still on the table.
In addition, there are cases registered in the states of Pennsylvania, 4; and New Jersey 3.
For its part, Arizona, and Minnesota detected respectively two patients mexican with the disease; while in North Carolina, Idaho, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, Missouri, Utah and Wisconsin have a case each.
To provide information to all persons of mexican nationality affected by the pandemic in the united states, the consular offices developed a guide that collects useful information on resources and services that can be accessed by migrants, -as health care, legal, or information about food banks, among others.
“In the ‘Resource Guide of information and orientation, identified by the Mexican consulates in USA’ on COVID-19, the Embassy of Mexico in the US you’ll find: information for Consulate, and information from hispanic organizations at the national level and more”announced via Twitter the u.s. Embassy.
So far, in the USA there were a total of 690,714 positive cases of coronavirus, and 35,443 deaths. Of the total confirmed cases, 20,244 patients were identified as “Hispanic/latino”while 91,389 patients rated their ethnic group as “Latino not hispanic”.
Within the national territory of the USA, the state hardest hit by the pandemic is New York. There have already been registered 236,732 positive cases, and a total of 71,671 deaths.