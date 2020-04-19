The Burro Van Rankin congratulates Luis Miguel with a PHOTO of your youth

The conductor and actor Jorge Van Rankin unveiled in their social networks, a photo very special to commend your great friend Luis Miguelin his birthday number 50.

The “Donkey” and the “Sun” have been great friends since youth, an issue that has been known throughout the artistic career of the two characters, where if they had had some problems, and it is even said that they had stopped trying, but recently shared an image effusive where both gave a hug very brotherly.

Now, was Van Rankin who published one of those memories that you had in the youth, where both of them looks very happy and enjoying the great in the company of other friends.

This is the image that published the “ Donkey ”

“Congratulations to Mikey! 50 years old, have a little mother”were the words published by Jorge Van Rankin in the company of the picture where he is with Luis Miguel.

By: Writing Digital The Herald Mexico

