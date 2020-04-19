The director of Guardians of the Galaxy tells you that you do not want to return to His

The writer and director of two films, the Guardians of the Galaxy James Gunn says there are “many other stories to be told, that doesn’t involve Thanos (Josh Brolin), who has served as one of the main protagonists of the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel comics, during the Saga of the Endless, it having been finally defeated at the Upcoming Deadline .

When asked during a question and answer session on Instagram if he would like to see a return of Thanos to the USINGJames Gunn said: “No, no. There are plenty of other stories to tell”.

James Gunn is scheduled to meet with the stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and possibly Chris Hemsworth in the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 . No release date has been confirmed by Marvel Studios so far.

