The fall in 2020 appears to sport utility; see the combinations – IN

+



Fall sports: Collect the R$ 597 and a t-shirt for R$ 347 Connection | Shoes-Pair-price on request | Adidas Tennis shoes for R$ 449,99 | Sunglasses, Tommy Hilfiger R$ 479 | Scooter-Zero To 10 and R$ 10.790 (Photo: Pedro Dimitrow)

For the update

Life jackets are now the favourites when they want to, even in a subtle way, to give a different touch to your look. The cap can be even more fun

Fall sports: the Blazers to R$ 6.200, pants with R$ 3,250, and a coat of R$ 7.850 Emporio Armani | Race Connection to R$ 197 | safety Glasses and shoes, both price on request, Louis Vuitton (Photo by: Pedro Dimitrow)

We?

Yes! But the silhouette is slim. The Abuse of custom, large, and tissue fluids. Overlay it all with a big sparse levíssima, and mirrored sunglasses to complete the production

Fall sports: The left and right. to the right: Scarce Lacoste R$ 5,499 Shirt Louis Vuitton, price on request | Sunglasses-Marc Jacobs for Safilo price on request | a Boots Gucci price on request | Sparse Ermenegildo Zegna price on request | Trouser made in accordance with the price on request | Boots, and Ricardo Almeida) and R$ 789 | Sunglasses-Marc Jacobs for Safilo, a R$ 880 (Foto: Pedro Dimitrow)

The hybrid

In times of inclement weather, the technology connects it to the utilitarian, resulting in the jackets, and is slim, functional, and, at the same time aesthetically pleasing

Fall sports: Sparse Glory of the Rabbit-R$ 4.874,70 | Race Connection to the R$ 997 | Pants and Ermenegildo Zegna price on request | Glasses-Oakley-R$ Euro 1,040 | Tag Heuer Watch price upon request: E-bike, electric Inmotion P2 of R$ 5.390 (Photo: Pedro Dimitrow)

As far as

The doors come with everything in the fashion shows of the latest season of men’s fashion, and to not come out looking like a spaceman, go for specific spots, giving you a touch of actual relevance

Fall sports: Scarce Essential-R$ 1.999 | Jacket by Louis Vuitton, price on request | t-Shirt Connection to R$ 197 | Area Pair, the price on consultation eye Glasses, and handbag, both price upon request, Gucci | Unicycle Inmotion V8-Brl 5.933 (Photo: Pedro Dimitrow)

Color-it-up

The union between the casual and outwear is only welcome when it is in color. Throw in a meager tone, warm and eye-catching on top of the jacket is also color

The production of fashion, Gustavo Souza and Cleber Chilliano | Grooming by Paula’s Life | set design Jean-Arpi a new debt collectors iii (PRIME) and the Iberê the Player (who was) | Thank you Emove the Mobility

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.