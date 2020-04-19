The owner of a conglomerate in the luxury trades of their own salary at the time of the coronavirus – Vogue

+



Bernard Arnault (Photo: Getty Images)

One of the biggest clusters the luxury in the industry fashionthe LVMH group it is getting ready for his next year’s contract-coronaviruses. In its first quarterly report, released today, is forecast to cost cutting and a record 15% of its revenues in the first three months of the year 2020, as compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Among the measures announced by the company reduction of capital costs by as much as 40% over the course of the year, in order to balance the decline in sales. The majority of these savings, however, come to defer large projects to 2021. Jean-Jacques Guiony, chief financial officer of the group, which controls brands such as Louis Vuitton and Pro tip:said that the cost of marketing is undergoing a radical overhaul.

Among the measures that have most caught our attention in the report, however, is the decision by the chief executive officer of the group, Bernard Arnaultof getting rid of his salary for the months of April and may, and only receive their payment for the remainder of the year. In addition to the chief executive officer, all of the members of the board of LVMH, agreed to cut their salaries by 30% until the end of the year.

François-Henri Pinault (Photo: BoF)

Arnault, however, is not the chief executive officer of the industry of the fashion, to put your salary in the game, as a result of the pandemic: François-Henri PinaultCEO of the conglomerate’s rivals Kering (which controls brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta), up to 25% of their salary for the entire year.

