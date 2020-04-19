The pictures show how it can be in the X-Men into the MCU

The arts bring out the x-men, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Emma Frost, Gambit, Rogue, Colossus, and Lynx in the Black. All of them have costumes that relate to their skills, but with a nice X binding. To see more on this below.

The Marvel universe is still not a guarantee of when it will be in the introduction. But the rumors are that the concept of the mutants will be further explained in The Above film, with Angelina Jolie, which comes out in February 2021.

In addition, Ryan Reynolds has already confirmed that that is Deadpool, the 3 is in development in the MCU. The soldier of fortune also known as the mutant, while it is called to be a anti-hero, and is rejected by the group.

