The pictures show how it can be in the X-Men into the MCU

After the purchase of the Fox, Disney, and the fans of the Marvel comics are all looking forward to the introduction of the X-Men in the MCU universe of film from the publisher. The studio claims that this is supposed to happen in the near future.
Now, for the comic book artist, Lucas Werneck has shown how the characters can be reimaginados to the MCU. The versions of the pros are earning a lot of praise, and fans have asked Marvel to follow your suggestions.
Recommended content:
Marvel has given us in 2 hours for an actor to Tell you to accept the role
The arts bring out the x-men, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Emma Frost, Gambit, Rogue, Colossus, and Lynx in the Black. All of them have costumes that relate to their skills, but with a nice X binding. To see more on this below. The Marvel universe is still not a guarantee of when it will be in the introduction. But the rumors are that the concept of the mutants will be further explained in The Above film, with Angelina Jolie, which comes out in February 2021. In addition, Ryan Reynolds has already confirmed that that is Deadpool, the 3 is in development in the MCU. The soldier of fortune also known as the mutant, while it is called to be a anti-hero, and is rejected by the group. The new mutants in the MCU: see the perfect cast for the reboot of the X-Men
Check out the art:
See also:
The arts bring out the x-men, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Emma Frost, Gambit, Rogue, Colossus, and Lynx in the Black. All of them have costumes that relate to their skills, but with a nice X binding. To see more on this below.
The Marvel universe is still not a guarantee of when it will be in the introduction. But the rumors are that the concept of the mutants will be further explained in The Above film, with Angelina Jolie, which comes out in February 2021.
In addition, Ryan Reynolds has already confirmed that that is Deadpool, the 3 is in development in the MCU. The soldier of fortune also known as the mutant, while it is called to be a anti-hero, and is rejected by the group.
The new mutants in the MCU: see the perfect cast for the reboot of the X-Men
Check out the art:
Check out the art: