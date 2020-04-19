The pictures that mark the 41 years of the life of Kourtney Kardashian

The the clan O this Saturday, the 18th of April, plenty of reasons to celebrate. Kourtney O a full 41 years of his life.

And, as might be expected, the oldest of the sisters O he had a right to a public homage to the mom – Kris Effects.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Kourtney. I love your amazing enthusiasm for life, and the way that you love your children and to all of us around you… thank you for having taught us to slow down and smell the roses. You’re a daughter, a sister, a friend, and the mother’s amazing,” said Kris on the label of a collection of photographs that bring alive once more the infâfor the Kourtney.

Take a look at the gallery to see the pictures.

Also read: Ron and Georgina have fun with your friends and family at the birthday party