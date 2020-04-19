The pre-show for the mega live in Concert, and WHO, against the covid-as many as 19 to a maximum of the brazilian

A record-breaking audience in the world to live in YouTube it comes out there? It may well be that, yes. But with more sweat than you would expect.

If it’s the beginning of the pre-show, the first part of the live-in organised by the The World Health organization (WHO), to name a few Lady Gagait seemed that it would easily be in the millions, with 584.483 thousands of people online in the first two minutes of the transmission is carried out in the public channel of the Global Citizen, the numbers didn’t grow much after that. At 18: 20 along, 641.200 of the people were watching the video. At 19h22, about four in the after the beginning of the live, and the amount was much lower than at the beginning, with the 510.975 people online.

The peak audience was for the first show of the band in north america, The Killers, the 16, with 750.068 thousand, graphical, followed by Jessie J, with a 739.959 of people online at the same time — numbers that warm, especially compared to the expectations. Other streams from live have not been accounted for.

Even in the social network, which has been called “the Live Aid of lives (in comparison to the event in 1985, which was attended by artists such as Queen, Madonna and David Bowie), it was desbancado for other reasons. In the first few hours of the broadcast, with terms such as Jessie J and Adam Lambert, who sang a couple of songs, and Rita Ora, who has submitted a creative video on the song “I Will Never Let You Down”, which dominated the affairs commentator on Twitter. But, at the end of the day, they all ended up being met by a live-in virtual singer, Justin Bieber.

The concentration of the lesser-known artists on the first part of a live captivated audience, fell over several times. On Wednesday, the 7th day of April, in the singer’s country Inscribed in it Also managed to reach the 3.2 millions and millions of fans are likely to have a transmission that lasted over three hours. Before that, the record was a double by Jorge e Mateus, with its 3.1 million people. You already live in the cantor Wesley Safadão, which started at the 20 on Saturday, has reached the mark of 1.7 million from the access to the site forty minutes after it had begun.

What seemed like a record that can be easily achieved as long as the names of the weight is in the lineup for a festival, and it was not so easy at the beginning, and, for the time being, at least in the world cup and 2020 of the lives of the brazilians is the best.

The artists featured in the pre-show, in alphabetical order, have been, Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angela, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie, Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain, Al, Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, and Jack Johnson Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, And Leslie Odom, Jr. Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa, He, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Buble, Milky, Chance, Clip, Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P. K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastian Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sort Madjozi, GETTING TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra, and Zucchero.

It remains to wait and see if this is the second part of Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lizzo, Was Eilish and Billie Joe (from Green Day), is going to beat the record of "sofrência".




