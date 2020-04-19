‘The rescue’: Chris Hemsworth says that the film was more exhausting than all the Marvel movies

After taking part in the ‘The Avengers: Ultimatum’ – Chris Hemsworth going to new york ‘The rescue‘ the next film in the Netflix produced by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo.

In an interview with the shank of the The New Zealand Heraldthe star also spoke about the routine of recording and admitted that the intensity of the scenes, it was more time consuming than the movies The Marvel comic.

“Seriously, this film has been the most exhausting of my career. [O diretor] Sam Hargrave and I have worked together in the movie ‘theThe avengers‘ so I was expecting a lot of adrenaline and a level of professionalism, but what he has done has brought the scenes to a level I had never experienced in my life. There are several streams that drain away the energy… it Was exhilarating and exhausting at the same time.”

The plot of ‘theThe rescue‘ with a mission-man’s a Rake, a fearless soldier of fortune in the black market, which is a part in the search for the heir of an international criminal kidnapped on the territory of the enemy. With nothing to lose, and Rake, you will need to use all your skills to prove to yourself that you are still alive, from the inside out.

Remembering that ‘The rescue‘ premiere On April 24,.

Check out the trailer:

For those who don’t know, Hargrave he was the stunt double for Chris Evans in the movies In the MCU.

In addition to the Hemsworth, the cast counts with Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour.

