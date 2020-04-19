The Rock says that a quarantine from the coronavirus has strengthened their marriage – Monet

+



Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian (Photo: Instagram)

The actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has said that in the period of social distancing, quarantine, isolation at home, with his wife and daughters, and ultimately strengthen their marriage. The star of a 47-year-old has dealt with the subject in a video shared on her Instagram in which it appears in response to a question from your fans.

In a relationship with singer Lauren Hashian since 2009, The Rock, and if she married in the year passed by, when they were born, the couple’s two daughters, Jasmine Leah (3 years old), and Tiana Technology (2-year). Watch a video of The Rock at the end of the text.

The actor-Dwayne-The-Rock-Johnson-on-video-talking about your wedding (Picture: Instagram)

Asked by a fan about the effects of quarantine on their marriage, ” The Rock said, “Great question! For the purposes of the quarantine, at the wedding, We realized how quickly it was crucial to to be ultra-loving, empathetic, and sensitive to each other. We listen better, and communicate better.”

“As soon as we recognize that, during this period, we will not be operating in our intellectual and emotional lives. You are going to get more angry and pissed off, and this may prove to be in tension. When that happens, you’re holding his wife by the shoulders, like I do with Lauren and looks at you straight in the eye and say with conviction, ‘Baby, you’re not wrong… You’re just not used to being in the right’. Then count a few seconds before you start laughing,” joked.

The actor, Dwayne The Rock Johnson and his wife, and their daughter (Picture: Instagram)

Then he added, “I have found out that the vault has a very positive effect on my relationship. Do I have to be honest with you, when this all started, our first couple of weeks of quarantine, I found it very annoying. I want to apologize to all of the time”.

“Right now, we’re trying to take it slow with each other, we try to see the positive side of it, and don’t be too julgamentais,” he said. Watch the video of the speech, full-of-The-Rock on your wedding during the quarantine the following:

