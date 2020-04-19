The Rolling Stones are also in the One World: Together At Home

The the veterans the Rolling Stones have joined the event in solidarity, and history, which will bring together artists, end-to-end joining of the world on Saturday night (the 18th) to Sunday (the 19th). All of us want to help in the fight against the pandemic, it is the sobressaltar, and change the world. The show solidarity-based (and worldwide) to honor, celebrate, and assist health care professionals in dealing with the Covid-19. One World: Together, At Home, and organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, also, the mission of which is to raise funds that are then distributed to the communities most affected by the pandemic.

The poster’s history. The mission, as well. The The Rolling Stones will be joining Eddie Vedder, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, John Legend, Chris Martin, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Jessie J, Celine Dion, Adam Lambert, Stevie Wonder, Camila Cabello, Pharrell Williams, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, The Killers, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Buble, Rita Ora, Anitta, Billy Ray Cyrus, Annie Lennox, Jack Black, Juanes, Jack Johnson, and Liam Payne, at the Time, Sir Elton John, Billie, Joe, Armstrong, Lizzo, Alanis Morissette, Maluma, Andrea Bocelli, J Balvin, Burna Boy, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Idris, and Her Representation, the Lang-Lang, Kerry Washington, Priyankato , among other.

The play in solidarity will also count with the presence of the David and Victoria Beckham, Oprah Winfrey, Amy Poehler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Samuel L, Jackson, Awkwafina, Ellen DeGeneres, Heidi Klum, Lupita Nyong’or Matthew McConaughey.

The the curatorship is by Lady Gaga and it will be hosted by presenters at the north american Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. Of the three, the good guys are going to have to help the characters to caricatures in the Street and Sésam. As has been the routine these days, each and every one of the artists you will work from home, so it will be with the input of all stakeholders. The super-event is to raise funds, which will echo around the world, you will have a number of testimonials from health professionals on a daily basis in the fight against the disease.

The One World: Together, At Home it is going to be passed through to the Radio Business and the TVwith the warm-up is scheduled for middle of the night. In the beginning of the transmission of the event is to be at one in the morning, Uk time.

“In addition to the honor, and apoiármos the efforts of heroic health professionals in the communities, and the ONE WORLD: TOGETHER, AT HOME, it also seeks to act as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight against the COVID-19. Music and entertainment, and its impact on the whole squad meet will be held at the living, those who are at the risk of their own health and to protect it from all the others“he says, in a statement, Hugh Evans, co-founder and chief executive officer of a Global Citizen.

“The World Health Organization is fully committed to defeating the pandemic of coronaviruses, with the implementation of measures for science and public health, and the support of the health care professionals who are on the front line of this fight,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the world health organization. “Even though we may have to separate physically for a time, you can join us, virtually, to enjoy some good music. In the event that ONE’s WORLD: LET your AT HOME is a real show of solidarity against a common threat”.