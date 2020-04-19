‘The super hero Squad show the Suicidal person’: James Gunn says that there is no need to watch the first movie in order to understand the new

At a recent session of the Q&A on his Instagram the official, the director of the James Gunn it was asked if there would be any need to watch the first version of the ‘Squad On A Suicide Bomber’ (published in 2016) will be held in order to understand the story of your reboot.

So coming soon, the filmmaker said, “no, this is not” I need to see a film written and directed by David Ayer. ‘The Squadron’s Bombers’ it will bring the characters and the cast of the film to the original, but the production is not to be considered a win.

On his Twitter account, While he took the time to make it clear that the pandemic of the new coronavirus does not and will not hinder the release of the work.

“At this point, there is no reason for the release of The super hero Squad show Suicide to be put back. We are in the day or in advance on our schedule. We’ve had a lot of luck, they’ve finished the filming and we set up an isle of the issue from the houses because of the equipment and studio for production and post-production precavidas), prior to quarantine.”

Remembering that a few weeks ago, photos from the set of ‘theThe Squadron’s Bombers‘ have revealed the new look of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), shot using a red dress, and it looks quite different from the ‘The birds-of-Prey‘.

With this in mind, a user of the Reddit released concept art showing the details of the new version of the character.

Check it out, along with all the images leaked:

Remembering that ‘The Squadron’s Bombers’ you will also have the return of the Viola Davis (To Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang).

Nathan Fillion (Arm-Fall-Off Boy), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Michael Rooker (Savant), Flula Borg (According to), Sean Gunn (Weasal), and Mayling Ng (Mongal) are the new additions to the cast.

The film arrives in theaters on On August 6, 2021.