The SUPREME court mark the judgment on abortion in the cases of the zika virus

The president of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), minister Dias Toffoli, has set for the next day, the 24th of April, in the trial of the action it is proposing is the decriminalisation of abortion in cases of infection by zika virus. The act is the responsibility of the National Association of Public Defenders (Anadep), and was registered in August of 2016, as a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI-5581), and the special rapporteur to the minister for Cármem Lucy. At that time, the office of the solicitor General (AGU) was against the request because it believes that, in spite of the ability of the affected brain, that doesn’t always happens in such cases, the baby may survive. Approval for an abortion in such cases could lead to death, both in children with microcephaly, and those with healthy. A group of international organizations has created an online petition to remind the SUPREME court about the right to life, as protected by the Constitution, and limited from the moment of conception, in article 2 of the Civil Code.

