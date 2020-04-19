The wedding of Jennifer Lopez to be held in Italy

Jennifer Lopez and fiance, Alex Rodriguez were all set to get married in Italy, before they arise in the course of the financial crisis by a coronavirus.

Now, the couple will have to wait for the pandemic to end to be able to gather with friends and family at the ceremony.

Recently, the singer has 50 years old, revealed during an appearance on the talk show of Ellen DeGeneres that her marriage is currently on hold due to the crisis in health care, and that the couple were having problems in relation to the re-programming.

Jennifer Lopez, and friends to make donations in the form of a new program

But a source close to the artist revealed to US Weekly that there are already plans for an Italian wedding, when life gets back to normal.

“It was all planned and paid for,” the source said. “Of course, they had to postpone it due to a coronavirus, but it’s J. Lo wants to get married with A-Rod soon after, things go back to normal. She wants to marry him, and to celebrate their love in front of family and friends in Italy,” he said.

Jennifer Lopez reunites Live with an ex





It will be the fourth time She will say ‘yes’ at the altar. She has been married to her husband, the barman Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, the father of her twins, Max and Emme, aged 12 years.



The wedding’s been postponed

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are aware of what is happening’ in the world, when it comes to preparing for your wedding. The couple decided to delay the ceremony due to a coronavirus and containment measures for the social to prevent the spread of the disease.

She is 50 years old, revealed that the plans had changed, as he spoke to Ellen DeGeneres in an interview from his home. Ellen, you said that the You were planning to get married ‘at any time’, and she replied:

The marriage of Jennifer Lopez has been postponed on account of the coronavirus

“Some of these days?! In fact, the pandemic has affected him a little bit, so we’ll see what happens next. Honestly, I don’t really know what’s going to happen right now, in terms of dates or anything like that. We have a standard to hold the rest of the world. It’s something that we’ll have to wait and see in a couple of months on how this will be resolved,” he said, giving them to understand that you were planning to get married in the summer (June-September).

The star is currently complying with social distancing in the home with the children, and the groom and his daughters.

Jennifer Lopez demands of the ‘new math’ in schools

“I’ve been so busy in the last few years, it’s good to be home,” she said. “I had planned to take some time off after the Super Bowl, and the World of Dance, which I ended up filming a couple of weeks ago. So, it’s been great so far. I don’t know if it’s going to last for a very long time, and in a month or two, and I might want to jump off the roof, but now it’s all good. It’s a terrible time for all of us, for a moment, the strange, the terrifying, and I don’t know what’s going to happen to you. But you have to reconnect with the family, and Alex, and you don’t have to run around so much, it is also a good one. Therefore, we will do our very best. “, he justified.

J-Lo’s and the groom’s going to the gym during the quarantine