UNUSUAL: Astronaut takes picture of his best friend on the way to the space

The smoke winding rises above the Earth’s atmosphere, while a bright star, in reality a Russian rocket Soyuz, stands up against the dark night sky, surrounded by a ring. This is the amazing image that the astronaut NASA Christina Koch took on Wednesday from its privileged position on the International Space Station.

On board the spaceship bound for the ISS Soyuz MS-15 (Dispatch 61), which was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, was his best friend, engineer of NASA flight Jessica Meir. Traveling with Meir were Oleg Skripochka, of the Roscosmos (Russian space agency), and Hazzaa, Ali Almansoori, the first astronaut of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to go into space.

As explained by Koch in his tweet, the photo shows the trajectory of the second stage in progress, while the smoke billowing is a remnant of the take-off. The images of people on the ground in Kazakhstan also show the alien form that took the path of the rocket while heading to the ISS. Koch, which is not new in taking excellent photographs of the space, decreased the exposure on your camera to capture the peculiar visual effect. This is also the reason why there are no stars visible, as I noticed others in the comments.

The Soyuz docked successfully to the International Space Station at 3:42 p. m the same day of the release. During his expedition, Meir, and other members of the crew will install new lithium-ion batteries for two of the energy channels of the solar set from the station through a series of spacewalks.

Almansoori will spend only eight days on the ISS before returning to Earth. The launch marked the last time that the Platform Gagarin —that was used in the launch that took Yuri Gagarin on 12 April 1961, to become the first human to fly into space,… is used before an update.