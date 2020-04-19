Úrsula Corberó posted a picture very close to the Chinese Darin: the funny reaction of Ricardo, his father

The quarantine forced Úrsula Corberó to isolate themselves -like much of the world’s population, but it is still very present for all her fans. In the first place, because he continues starring in the successful series The House of Paper (its fourth season premiered on the 3rd of April last), and second because it shares with his almost 18 million followers of Instagram the day-to-day quarantine.
Corberó is in compliance with social isolation, compulsory in Buenos Aires with her boyfriend, the Chino Darín. Have already been several occasions in which the actors went up images of togetherness, as well as some of the dishes that they cooked and they also devoted themselves with tender messages. However, the publication that carried out the Spanish last Saturday called particularly the attention of his followers by being a image of your privacy.
In the photo you can see the argentine doing a pirouette in his underwear. “My Adonis dancer” wrote Corberó, in reference to the god of Greek mythology, eternally young, that symbolized the death and the annual renewal of vegetation.
Posted aroused the laughter of his followers: over a million and a half of them left their “likes” in a matter of hours, and many are expressed in the comments. Among them, the Spanish actress Mary Pedraza, his colleague, australian Samara Weaving and the Spanish dancer Alberto Velasco.
Definitely, the message that most impact he had was the one that left Ricardo Darín, the father of the Chinese. “The elasticity is inherited. Obvious” said the renowned actor. Your child will simply respond with an emoji to peals of laughter.
It was not the only argentine who expressed their feelings after seeing the publication. Leonardo Sbaraglia also spoke about it, generating the laughter of his followers. “But this guy is for the Golden! Haha. Many kisses to both of you, beautiful”, were the words of the actor to his colleagues.
A few days ago had been the Chinese Darin who posted a picture of your partner. In the same is the go to Corberó in an elevator. “My world between four walls” wrote the young man, in the middle of the quarantine. “Little baby, I care” she answered, very much in love with.
Also, the actress has shared with his followers some images from the fourth season of The House of Paper launched on 3 April with much success for Netflix. At the same time, were released on the popular platform a documentary that examines the phenomenon of this series, the Spanish managed to conquer the public at the global level.
Ursula and the Chinese share the isolation with Florence Blas and Ricardo Darin, who has done interviews with several media through video calls. The known actor expressed his concern for the deaths that has caused this pandemic and lamented by the people who are going through a really bad time.
“I must not forget the people who are suffering a lot. I have a great concern for the time in which this virus reaches to the Suburbs, to places where people are not well prepared as some privileged, as I or some of us. We are privileged. Because the insulation is a privilege: if you can stay in your home and withstand this tsunami, you don’t have to go out to the street to feed your family, then you’re a privileged, but there are a lot of people who are not in that situation,” he told the cycle We are already great TN.