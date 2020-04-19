Vintage “this is inspired by the 1950’s, get with the movement is that it is taking more and more of the network – the Magazine” Glamour

+



It is normal to use social networks in order to create some sort of community when a trend is launched, the vine, Kylie Jenner, and her look is iconic, lipstick, matte, black eyeliner, and many fill-in, which led to a legion of fans to get it. In contrast, a group of women’s networks such as the TikTok and Instagram in order to share a style, that is, on the face of the 50’s.

The Vintage Girls (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

The #VintageGirlsyou can see that in the photos, in fact, it is a way of life and the girls that make part use of the clothes, the hair, the make-up iguaizinhas in the late 50’s all the time. There’s even those who have a house at the time, with the furniture inspired by the decade, it’s true!

One of the things that all of the Vintage Girls have in common, which is, of course, the hair. They would prefer to use the styling of the curls in place, hair straightening ionic iron to create the waves in the classic. Some of them even sleep in the bob’s to wake you up with all the wires ready to go. In addition to this, many are betting on as the hair root to be one of the volumão.

The Vintage Girl-Paige Lavoie (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

The other must-have girls, it is clear that it is in a lipstick-red, matte with rosy cheeks, and to blend perfectly into the colour, it is valid to use the lipstick as a blush in these times.

The Vintage Girl Samantha Van Wie (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

By scrolling through the hashtag on Tik Tok, and on to Instagram, it is possible to learn from the tutorials, and dive in from time to time in the lifestyle of a Vintage Girl. Thank you for making us live in a few decades as the internet.

