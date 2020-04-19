WHAT A TENDERNESS! Esther Expósito in an unpublished photo from your childhood… oh, Look!

While currently 90% of the fans of Elite claim to be madly in love Esther Expósito, it is necessary to clarify that it was not always a “femme fatale”.

Of course, we were all children once, even the actress. That’s why, took advantage of their popular social networks to share an unpublished picture.

Related News

In a tender post, you can see a small Esther asleep. If the photo does not say anything more than a couple of emojis, the same internet users are occupied to describe the image.

Internet users wrote to the Spanish that looks exactly like that when I was a child, and that his position is angelic not changed.

The role of The Jerk that is what he earned celebrity her tremendous fame, which is still learning to drive.

What many do not imagine, is that the protagonist of When angels sleep it is officially the wife of Spain’s most followed on the social networks.

With this post, Expósito dethroned even to Georgina Rodriguez, who although is argentina resides in Spain, and raging at each occurrence.