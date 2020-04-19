With a controversial photo, Nacha Guevara complained of the permit of circulation for over 70 years

Nacha Guevara he used the social networks to complain about the measure prepared by the government of the City of Buenos Aires, which determined that those over 70 years of age must obtain a permit to circulate, in the face of the advancing coronavirus (Covid-19).

And he did it with a controversial photo, which generated a lot of impact. The actress and singer posted a selfie doing the classic gesture of fuck you. “Did you permission to go out to the more than 70? Thanks, not what I need. I am a responsible citizen”, he wrote.

Nacha has received many “likes” and messages of support. One was Griselda Siciliani, she wrote: “I love You”.



The controversial publication of Nacha Guevara on Instagram.

Then, Nacha went up another image, this time with humor. “The government of the City provides volunteers for the old men and old women of over 70… Larreta, do not send me one this afternoon?”published, mischievously, next to a photo of him.



The mischievous publication of Nacha Guevara on Instagram.

In dialogue with the cycle of Marcelo Polino Radio Mitre (Polino Authentic), Nacha expanded on the nuisance that it causes the measure to be met over the age of 70 years. “It seems to Me a mamarracho, it is as a lack of respect”, also said the theater director from his home, where he is serving with the quarantine mandatory.

Nacha, 79-year-old, added: “The truth is that over 70 we have already understood that life ends, then we care for it more than others. The irresponsible are not adults, they are young. It seems to Me that by putting this restriction, I was the hand.”

And added: “The seniors we’re not going to obey that. It’s a shame because they have been doing pretty well things. It feels like a personal restriction and that, to me, is the worst thing that can happen to me”.