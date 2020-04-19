Ximena Capristo posted a picture half naked, he quoted a phrase of Frida Kahlo and caused a stir in the networks

Ximena Capristo (43) resulted in a tremendous stir in his account of Instagram, where they follow a million people, when you post a picture so suggestive with an eye-catching phrase.

Is that the mom of Felix (3) was harshly criticized by the words with which he chose to accompany the image, and, far from to be called to silence, ended up giving a strange explanation.

In detail, the actress and panelist shared a full body photo, where you can see his legs and his tail in the foreground, while looking for a piece of clothing in her dressing room. “Feet for what I want if I have wings to fly“wrote the actress quoting a phrase from Frida Kahlo.

In addition, together with this mention, also a presenter and wife of Gustavo Conti (44) told his followers that social network that he was undecided as I already had a meal planned and didn’t know what to wear. “Friday. What should I wear? I have a dinner at home“, he explained.

Then, many users applauded her curves. One of them was her own husband, who dedicated to him a rogue comment.



The photo of Capristo that generated a tremendous stir in Instagram.

However, unlike Conti and many other internet users who claim to be his fans, several of his followers left their physical attributes to fight it hard for the sense of your sentence in this publication, claiming that it had nothing to do with the image.

That said, the panelist and former participant of Big Brother he clarified that his words were not illogical, nor driven out, but rather the opposite.

Is that, judging by their disclaimerthe phrase of the late mexican artist has a special meaning for her and for the image that you chose to publish from the social isolation mandatory by the coronavirus COVID-19.

“Of course, the phrase itself has to do with the picture… you Have to read beyond the words“he began by clarifying Capristo. And he continued: “The feet symbol (of) the earthly, the ordinary. The wings are the metaphor of air, of flight, of the feeling that there are no limits, that with imagination everything is possible“.

Then, The Black, as it is affectionately known to Ximena, he added: “Some times we settle with the basics to achieve our goalsbut there is always a greater potential for exploring. Have a good Saturday”.

The publication garnered more than 30,000 likes and 1,300 comments in 24 hours. “Or I looked at the feet“said a follower. “Glad Gus with the comments“said another fan of the actress. “But the feet is the last thing you see, we are not using Frida to show the ass“he asked for a third party.