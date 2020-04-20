8 movies about the sport to watch in quarantine.

You want a good dose of light-heartedness and a great deal of inspiration for the days of isolation? The films are based on stories of overcoming obstacles, real or not, are good strategies to pursue the motivation at the time of a pandemic of a coronavirus. Check out the eight movies, sports which are pathways that inspired us. The characters in the film, and in real life, if you hold up in a time of need, to seek empowerment and overcome the obstacles.

1. Forrest Gump (1994)

The classic film won the academy award for best picture, best actor (Tom Hanks) and best director (Robert Zemeckis), and popularized the phrase “Run, Forrest, Run”, which symbolizes the determination to achieve your goals and never give up. The inspiring movie that mixes racing, as a metaphor for life.

2. Race (2016)

The race tells the story of Jesse Owens, athlete in a north american who has won four gold medals in the Olympic Games of 1936 in Berlin, Germany. At the time, he was confronted with the idea of the supremacy of the aryan race, led by the leader of the nazi’s.

3. 100 m (2016)

The film is based on the history of the Spanish, Ramón Arroyo, who has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when he was 35 years of age. When you first started the treatment At he was inactive, and had heard from a colleague in the same condition as that in a few months I could not walk 100 feet. Hit with words, so he decided to began training to do an ironman.

4. The man who changed the game (2011-present)

Brad Pitt is Billy Beane, the executive director of the baseball team the Oakland Athletics. Beane is given the challenge of turning the team into the season by the management. He runs after the talks, re-formation of the team to achieve success.

5. The battle of the sexes (2017)

The struggle for gender equality is gaining strength in the year 1973, when the ex-tennis champ Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell), and the top-ranked international-Billie Jean (Emma Stone)) clash in a battle that is beyond dispute in the court.

6. Invictus (2009)

The film shows the story of a rugby team and that has contributed to the unification of the population of the republic of South Africa. Anyone who appears as a character crucial to the story that is Nelson Mandela, played by Morgan Freeman, who, after 27 years of their release, will make an announcement on the sport, in order to unite the people of the country.

7. Senna (2010)

The documentary brings the history of the Grand prix in the Formula 1, in particular between the years of 1984 and 1994. The production shows the character of the ex-pilot of the brazilian, considered by many to be the best player in the world, in addition to his rivalry with Alain Prost and clashes with the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

8. Storyline: – born-to-fight back (2015)

The film is a parody of Rocky Balboa, the next episode, which should also be given. Now on to the story, it brings the prospect of the Adonis Johnson, who is the son of Apollo Creed’s rival in Rocky’s (Sylvester Stallone). In addition to the appearance of the boxing champion, the film is going to develop a new battle in the Fight against cancer.