Actor from sons of Anarchy is the new Captain America and here’s the picture

Chris Evans is not Captain America in the MCU, the universe of film from the Marvel universe. The actor left the role in Avengers: Ultimatum.
At the end of the film, as fans will recall, Steve Rogers, is already old, goes to the coat-of-arms of Captain America and the Falcon. In this way, the character of Anthony Mackie should take up the mantle of the hero.
The actor from the X-Men and becomes a villain of Spider-Man at the official images of the Marvel comics
However, the fans follow them by imagining alternative versions of spider-man. Most of them have been revealed. The suggestion to fans is to get to Charlie Hunnam known to sons of Anarchy, Captain America. The incident ApexForm on Instagram, I showed you how famous I would be in the costume for the hero. Check it out below, remembering that the image is not the official version.
The legacy of Captain America, is still to be explored in the MCU. The story will be in the series, the Hawk and the man of war in Winter. The series, Disney+, Anthony Mackie back as the Falcon and Sebastian Stan will be back, the Soldier in Winter. Wyatt Russell, a new into the MCU, it will be the Agent of the American character is enlisted by the government to be in 'Captain America'. The fabric will also provide for the returns of Emily VanCamp as Agent 13, and the actor Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo. What calls our attention is that the rumors are that the show can still introduce the other versions of spider-man, as a Patriot, a leader of the Young Avengers. The falcon and the Soldier in the Winter due to arrive in August at Disney and a+.
