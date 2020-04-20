BTS: the debut of the group’s debut on the Billboard charts after a joke from the first of April! To understand

One more time, and Armys have proven they can be just a little bit! This week on the Billboard charts featured a first, but it’s unusual. Launched in 2013, a debut, or the debut of the BTS it was a stop on the Charts is a joke with fans on Twitter on the 1st of April of each year. That feat he did with it “2 Cool 4 Skool“take the 12th spot on the World Albums Chart. Can you believe it?!

If you are a little lost on the subject, and the Purebreak it explains how this all came to be. To celebrate April fools ‘ Day – the one that people tend to make pranks to each other – the army and Armys have resolved to erase from the memory of the trajectory’s successful in the BTS. Through hashtags, fans have turned seven-years old at the time, and they began to publicize the debut of a boy group, the first MV’s, photos, pictures, and so on.

The intent of the joke was to pretend that he V, Jimin, Jin, It sucks, RO, Jungkook and J-Hope they were coming in to the industry of K-pop at the moment. At the same time, it was a way for those who have not kept up with the boys from the very beginning, you have the chance to experience the stage first. And look at the size, that’s a simple catch for the 1st of April, he took!

Debut Single from the BTS reaches the mark of 45 thousand copies of the album sold in the U.S.

In addition to the album, a few tracks from the debut, they appeared on the charts. This week, “No More Dream“, the lead single of the debut of the group, the group has achieved the 2nd place at the World’s Digital Song Sales Chart. As if that weren’t enough, he has reached the mark of 45 thousand copies of the album sold in the united states since then. On the track “Like“and -“Intro: 2 Cool 4 Skool“I also took part in the class.

Good job Armys!