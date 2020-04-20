Carmen Salinas: your photo of youth where it looked best Maribel Guardia

Carmen Salinas: your photo of youth where it looked better than Maribel Guardia. | Special Instagram

Carmen Salinas has gained fame thanks to the ease with which the opinion of various matters, by their passage through the political and more recently for controversial statements that even deserved a public apology. Even so, by sobretodas things is a well-known actress, and now cause a stir with your photo of youth where it looked better than Maribel Guardia.

Yes, Carmen Salinas enjoying a history extensive where he has participated in film, theatre and television, more than five decades of work by what is now at 86 years old, continues to be unstoppable, and much loved by the audience mexican and Latin.

It is as well as Carmen Salinas achieved live on stage, and although it is now a lady matures, the images of her youth make it clear that beauty is a treasure, and that with the time can be transformed into many things as affection, mischievousness and good humor.

Carmen Salinas, the beauty of youth and its great experience

It was by means of Instagram where a peculiar image of Carmen Salinas began to circulate, it will go with several years less and a suit of baseball, hips and all kinds of corners well marked, in addition to a huge smile.

In a matter of seconds the publication is filled with praise for Carmen Salinas and, several followers held that to accept the passing of the years with dignity, not like other celebrities who abuse treatments beauty couple cling to your youth. Now the image has been viralizado, is trending on social networks.

Carmen Salinas was grateful, and almost to the pair, published on his own account of Instagram a picture where he appears disguised as a chick, as a message to his followers more small that is also a imitation of a dynamic to cope with the quarantine and celebrate the upcoming “Día del Niño” in Mexico.

Carmelita Salinasas his friends tell him of affection, is practically a treasure in the middle of the show mexican and with love, share all kinds of images of his great career, messages to their loved ones as their great friend Ana Martin and clear, recommendations to keep us safe in these times.