Check out all of the movies that are going on today, WEDNESDAY (22/04) video: a Session in the Afternoon, Cinema in Particular and the Owl

All of the movies that are going to go in the Session, in the Afternoon, Cinema in Particular and the Owl, today, WEDNESDAY (22/04): When the Lord of Fire, and Darkness: An Adventure in Freezing cold and Dirty Money

The schedule is issued by the issuer and may be subject to change without notice. The schedules of the programs are based on eastern time, and the schedule is in the world, the National.

You can also check out our special sections:

Movies

The FOURTH 22/04/2020

In the Afternoon session

When the Lord of Fire

Original title: Mara and The Firebringer

Country of Origin: German

Year of Manufacture: 2014

Director: Tommy Krappweis

Starring: Carin C. Tietze, Josef Hannesschlager, Jan Josef Liefers, Christoph Maria Herbst, Lilian Prent, Esther Schweins

Category: Fantasy

When Mara starts to have visions of the old gods, she soon discovers that her greatest challenge is hidden in the past.

Special Movie

Frozen: An Adventure In The Freezing

Original Title: Frozen

Country of Origin: U.s.

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Cast: Kristen Bell, Bruklin Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana, Alan Tudyk

Category: Adventure, children

Anna and Elsa are sisters, but they have grown apart. When the elder sister would take over the kingdom, and an accident causes you to decide whether to insulate, and the baby comes out on his quest.

Owl-I

Dirty Money

Original title: Cold Comes the Night

Country of Origin: U.s.

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Tze Chun

Cast: Alice Eve, Ursula Parker, The Log-Marshall-Green And Bryan Cranston

Category: Drama a criminal

After an accident at her hotel, She finds a bag of money. When a criminal pops up to claim it, and you still can’t find it, it is taken as a hostage.

Related