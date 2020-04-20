Check out all of the movies that are going on today, WEDNESDAY (22/04) video: a Session in the Afternoon, Cinema in Particular and the Owl

All of the movies that are going to go in the Session, in the Afternoon, Cinema in Particular and the Owl, today, WEDNESDAY (22/04): When the Lord of Fire, and Darkness: An Adventure in Freezing cold and Dirty Money
The FOURTH 22/04/2020
In the Afternoon session
When the Lord of Fire
Original title: Mara and The Firebringer
Country of Origin: German
Year of Manufacture: 2014
Director: Tommy Krappweis
Starring: Carin C. Tietze, Josef Hannesschlager, Jan Josef Liefers, Christoph Maria Herbst, Lilian Prent, Esther Schweins
Category: Fantasy
When Mara starts to have visions of the old gods, she soon discovers that her greatest challenge is hidden in the past.
Special Movie
Frozen: An Adventure In The Freezing
Original Title: Frozen
Country of Origin: U.s.
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee
Cast: Kristen Bell, Bruklin Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana, Alan Tudyk
Category: Adventure, children
Anna and Elsa are sisters, but they have grown apart. When the elder sister would take over the kingdom, and an accident causes you to decide whether to insulate, and the baby comes out on his quest.
Owl-I
Dirty Money
Original title: Cold Comes the Night
Country of Origin: U.s.
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Tze Chun
Cast: Alice Eve, Ursula Parker, The Log-Marshall-Green And Bryan Cranston
Category: Drama a criminal
After an accident at her hotel, She finds a bag of money. When a criminal pops up to claim it, and you still can’t find it, it is taken as a hostage.