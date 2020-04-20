Check out all the classics from the Marvel comics, which will air on Disney XD

This week, the Disney XD displays the movies in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) in the #SemanaMarvel. During the week, and the long, will be broadcast at 21h, and at the end of the week, at 22h. Check out the headlines:

Monday-Friday (20/4) – Doctor Strange (21)

The Film Doctor Strange

Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) leads a successful life as a neurosurgeon. His life completely changes when he suffers a car accident and is in the hands of weak.

Due to the failure of traditional medicine to a place that is unexpected in search of a cure, and hope for an even more prestigious so-called Kamar-Taj, is located in Kathmandu.

There, he discovers that the place is not only a center for medical, but also in the front line against the forces of the evil women who want to destroy our entire reality. He goes on to train and acquire special powers, but you’ll need to decide if you are going to go back to his ordinary life or save the world

On Tuesday (21/4) – Black Panther (21)

Black Panther (Photo: Handout)

After the death of the king, the T-Chaka (John Kani), the prince of the T-Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is returned to Wakanda, to the ceremony of the coronation. It is all of the five tribes composing the kingdom, and one of them, as the Jabari, there is no support for the current government.

The t-Challa just asking for help to Okoye (Danai Gurira), the chief of the guard of Wakanda’s sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), who co-ordinates the technology sector in the kingdom, and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’ (o), the passion of the current Black Panther, you don’t want to be a queen.

Together, they are on the search for Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), who has stolen from Wakanda, a bunch of vibranium, a few years ago.

On Wednesday (22/4) – “Thor: Ragnarok (21)

“Thor: Ragnarok” (Photo: Handout)

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is caught on the other side of the universe. He will need to race against time to get back to Asgard, and stop Ragnarok, the destruction of the world, which is in the hands of the powerful and ruthless villain in Hela (Cate Blanchett).

Thursday (23/4) – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (21)

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (Photo: Handout)

Now known as the ” Guardians of the Galaxy, and his travels throughout the world, and are struggling to keep their new family together. While trying to unravel the mystery of the real father of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).

On Friday (24/4) – The Avengers: Infinite War (21)

The Avengers: Infinite War (Photo: Handout)

In The Avengers: Infinite War, Thanos (Josh Brolin) and finally arrives at Earth, ready to gather up all the Gems for the Infinity. For him, the Avengers must join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy, while at the same time as they deal with the disagreements between some of its members.

On Saturday (25/4) – Upcoming The Age of Ultron (22h)

The avengers: The Age of Ultron ” (Photo: Handout)

In trying to protect the planet from threats such as those seen in the first look at The Avengers, Tony Stark’s quest to build a system of artificial intelligence that would take care of the peace of the world.

The project ends up going wrong, and it generates the birth of the Ultron (voiced by James Spader). Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Hulk (Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and the Eagle the Archer (Jeremy Renner) will have to come together to once again save the day.

On Sunday (26/4) – Man’s Ant-Like (22h)

Man’s Ant-Like (Disclosure Of Information)

Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), is the inventor of a formula/ picture allows you to lower. Years after the date of the discovery, you need to keep an ex-pupil of Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) to be able to replicate that feat, and sell the tech to HYDRA. Dr. Pym picks up the trambiqueiro Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), to use with the attire of a Man to an Ant. Lang, who was just released from prison, and is having a difficult time finding an honest job, to accept it.