Check out the new images of the Dune, the adaptation was directed by Denis Villeneuve

The Vanity Fair has released a series of images from the new adaptation of the Dune, classic literature, sci-fi, written by – Frank Herbert. The film directed by Denis Villeneuve (At the Finish), and is directed by Timothée Chalametthat gives you the life of the main protagonist, Paul Atreides.

In the pictures you can see a part of that great cast in the movie, with names such as Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Bardem, and Chang Chen.

Check it out:

In addition to directing, Williams also serves as a roadmap to your side by Eric Roth (Forrest Gump) and Jon Spaihts (Passengers). “The movie Dune it was made up of people from all over the world. A lot of these people are like family to me, and they are very much in my thoughts,” said the head of the IN. /. “I’m so excited to show off the hard work for them. I’m looking forward to a time when we can all get together again, but Dune it was meant to be seen on the big screen”.

Set in the distant future, the film of science fiction follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), and the son of a noble family. In the story, but his family accept control of Arrakis, a dangerous, deserted planet, and the producers of a valuable resource, fight as hard as possible for other noble families. Paul runs away to the wilderness, and with the help of his mother, and he ends up bringing together the nomadic tribes. It is because of their advanced mental abilities, it becomes a market leader.

Dune it is scheduled to be released on the day The 18th of December, in the year 2020.

Graduated in Journalism from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP), in love with literature, letters and the magic of the movies. She is the writer of the stories and journeys of love.

Comments