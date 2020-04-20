Covid-19 – the hiv Pandemic has paralyzed the lucrative black-market for luxury goods in China,

With the assistance of the real estate and a car to pay for it, Yang Yang has recently lost their lucrative source of income: sale of luxury goods in China, brought to Europe under the ‘tax-free’ to non-residents.

“The business is over,” he explains to Lusa news agency, the chinese 31-year-old and I live in Beijing, referring to his frequent trips to Europe to purchase goods for re-sale in China is, by far, the world’s largest market for luxury brands.

The last time was back in February, when he visited France, germany, Netherlands, and Luxembourg, where it brought in bags such as Louis Vuitton, Rolex watches, and cosmetics and christian Dior, among other brands, appreciated by consumers in china. “He was just buying and buying,” recalls Yang, Yang on the trip, eight days in the rest of europe.

At that time, China was at the peak of the outbreak of the new coronavirus which has begun in the chinese city of xi’an, but, on the contrary, in many countries in asia and the United States, with the entry of travelers from the country and continued to be permitted without quarantine measures, or tracking, into the Schengen area.

To the extent that Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic, however, the chinese Government has imposed measures on the quarantine of visitors from the mainland and made connections to the airlines, while at the same time, the european countries have banned the entry of non-resident.

Yang Yang, who prior to lucrava, on average, more than 5,000 euros each, a trip to Europe with travel expenses and hotels, now is the day in the house.

“I’m going to get fat,” she says to the young chinese, who have a monthly payment of 10,000 yuan (about 1,300 euros) to pay to the bank on the credit of the housing and the automotive. “There’s nothing I can do,” he says.

The ‘daigou’ (management of purchase, in chinese, is a black market trade valued in the hundreds of millions of euros, according to estimates, china employs half a million people in the country.

The activity began with a scandal, or public health, in 2008, the adulteration of baby formula with melamine by the 22 local brands has resulted in the deaths of six babies in a 300-thousand-poison in China.

Tourists and members of the chinese diaspora began to buy large amounts of baby formula in Europe, Australia, and the United States, or in one of the regions semiautónomas in Macau and Hong Kong, for re-sale in the China, leading to a number of countries impose a purchase limit of two cans per customer, to avoid shortages in their domestic markets.

“The chinese don’t have confidence in the products purchased in China,” notes Yang Yang, at the same time as the consultation with the Wechat application for chinese, which also functions as a social network, and a digital wallet, allowing you to promote their products and to do business.

In the past few years, the business has expanded, driven by the exemption of Value Added Tax to non-residents in the European Union, which allows the chinese people to buy without the burden of tax, and reselling them in China, a country that accounts for one-third of the consumption of the high-end of the world.

The articles of luxury imported cost, on average, 50 percent more in China than in Europe, owing to the high taxes.

With the proliferation of platforms for e-commerce and video streaming to your live and in relation to the digital streamlined contacts and transactions between the agents and the purchasers, in China, to allow anyone to open a online store, and transmit it live on tours through the main streets and shopping centres in Europe.

The habits of the savings associated with the older generations have also gone up in the country, to the extent that the ‘millennials’ come buy big and many times are willing to spend beyond their means.

A survey by the british bank HSBC has revealed that the relationship between debt and income-generation in post-1990’s China amounted to eur 1.850%, and the average amount of debt of the consumers in this age group are at a variety of institutions and for the granting of the loan is higher, on average, to the equivalent of 16,000 euros.

“The chinese are the products of a VIP” says Yang Yang. “And if it’s a brand name sold in the European Union, meaning that it complies with the highest standards of quality,” he says.