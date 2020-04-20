Demi Lovato announces the creation of a fund to help the institutions of mental health care during a pandemic

Demi Lovato is the latest artist to make use of their name, status, and influence to help those most in need, during a pandemic of a new coronavirus.

The singer, who recently took part in the new single from Sam Smith’s song, “I’m Ready“, announced the establishment of a fund to assist with mental health institutions. The act is a partnership of Demi with a few charities, and is aimed at providing access to life-saving services to the mental health of the young people in the coming weeks and months.

In the “Background of Mental Health,” as it is called, will help people in Ireland, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

“A lot of people have been left alone with their thoughts, their abusers, their fears – and are feeling the uncertainty of these times. I know that not everyone in the world has the ability to get the help that they need, then it is my hope that this fund will be able to take to help relieve a little of the hardship and pain that people are experiencing,” said Demi Lovato in a press release.

For help in the Background of the Mental Health, please visit their website by clicking here.