‘Doctor Stranger 2 has the design and production of ‘Avatar’

‘Doctor Strange, in the Reign of the Madness‘ he hired her to design and production.

According to the iMDB, Robert Stromberg you will be responsible for the look of the film. He has two academy awards under their belts, the ‘Avatarthe ‘ e ‘Alice in the Country of Wonder‘.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor have your winnings verified. Rachel McAdamswho starred in Christine Palmer in the original film, will not return for the sequel.

Check out the synopsis, official

After the events of the ‘The Avengers: Ultimatum’Dr. Stephen Strange as he continues his research on the Fees from time to Time. In the meantime, a former friend who became the enemy ends up with his plans, and it takes a While to take a bad are terrible.

The material repeats, the return of Fees that had been destroyed in the ‘Upcoming Deadline‘. It is likely that one of the secrets of the sequence, is precisely as Strange as it manages to remain in demand, particularly given the strong likelihood that the production will bring the character of Baron Bite back, to tell by the description.

Benedict Cumberbatch it will return as the main character, coming up with the Scarlet Witch from the Elizabeth Olsen. Benedict Wong and Tilda Swinton also, return.

Take the time to watch it:

In an interview with the New York Film Academy Kevin Feige, the creative director of the Marvel Studioshas revealed that the ‘Doctor Strange, in the Reign of the Madness‘ it will be scary.

“When I first saw it in the Madness, it’s one of the best games ever created. I wouldn’t necessarily say that it’s a horror movie, but you will have multiple streams of scare in it. I mean, there are a few scenes of tension, in ‘Indiana Jones and the raiders of the Lost Ark’ that made me cover my eyes when I was a kid, like a scene of face-melting.”

And he adds, “It will be a fun one. It’s fun to be scared in any way. It will not be scary, in a way, that crooked, but it’s really terrible. Scott Derrickson is very good at it! Scary, it can be an emotion, a very good one.”

Remembering that Jade Bartlett he was climbing on to rewrite the script for the production.

The following must also enter Clea in the USINGsince Kevin Feige he said that Taiwan would not be the only witch in the movie.

‘Doctor Strange Multiveso of Madness’ you have a debut set for the day 07-may-2021.

Check out the logo: