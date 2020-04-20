Dune | Remake of the film, Denis Villeneuve gets new images

With a production of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, the Warner Bros. Pictures shows many previously unpublished images from the epic Dunedirected by the academy award-nominated Denis Villeneuve (The Arrival, a Blade Runner-2049). Ferrari shares will still receive the message: “Dune was made up of people from all over the world. A lot of these people are like family to me, and they are very much in my thoughts. I am very proud to show off the hard work of all of you. I’m looking forward to a time when we can all get together again, because the Dune was meant to be seen on the big screen in the movie theater. To be safe”.

Filmed in Hungary and in the region-egypt, the first images to feature in the squad on the alert, with the costumes of protection in the desert regions and places. The diversity of ecosystems management in the production, it can also be seen in the photo, it brings you to the Dead Sea in the background.

The adaptation to the movie theaters on the best-selling book of the same name by the writer Frank Herbert, and brings in her cast Timothée Chalamet (“I Call You By Your First Name”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Mission: Impossible – The Nation’s Secret”), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi”), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (“Avengers: Infinite War”), Stellan Skarsgård films “Mamma Mia!”), Dave Bautista (the movie Guardians of the Galaxy”), Zendaya (“Spider-man: The Return Home”), David Dastmalchian (the movies “Man-Ant”), By Stephen Henderson (“A Boundary Between” We”) are the nominated for an Oscar Charlotte Rampling (“Assassin’s Creed”), with Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”), and academy award-winning Javier Bardem (“Where the Weak Have No Time”). Chang Chen (“crouching Tiger, hidden Dragon”) is in talks to join the cast.

Williams addressed The beginning of the script, which he together co-wrote ‘ with Eric Roth, and Jon Spaihts, based on the novel by frank Herbert. The film was produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo and the Grand prix. The executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Jon Spaihts, Richard P., Rubinstein, John Harrison, and Herbert W. Gains, Kevin J. Anderson, as a creative consultant.

The film is the debut of the national scheduled for 17-dec-2020.

Check it out below.

The journey of the hero, the mystical and the emotional, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a young, brilliant, and talented, born to be a great destination beyond your imagination, and you will have to travel to the planet, the most dangerous of the universe in order to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces begin to conflict with the exclusive offer for the most precious resource existing on the planet is a commodity able to unlock the highest potential of humanity, only those who can conquer her fear, will survive.

The team is the creative work of Grand’s account with the director of photography for the academy award-nominated Greig Fraser (“the Rogue is One: the Story of Star Wars: clone Wars”), the costume designer for the three-times academy awards nominee Jacqueline West (“The Return,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”), and the co-costume designer, Bob Morgan, and the stunt coordinator, Tom Struthers (the trilogy of “Batman: The Dark Knight”). The winner and several times nominee at the academy awards by Hans Zimmer (“inception”, “The Lion King”), is responsible for the soundtrack. Williams has also come back to work with the two-time Oscar nominee Patrice Vermette (“The Young Queen Victoria), the editor will also double-nominated for the academy award for Joe Walker (“12 Years of Slavery”), visual effects supervisor-two-time winner of the academy award-Paul Lambert (“The First Man”), and the supervisor of special effects by the academy award-winning Gerd Nefzer (“Captain America: Civil War”).