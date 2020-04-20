FIVE meets Lady Gaga, it Was Eilish, and Stevie Wonder in the fight against the Covid-19

ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME this is an event that will bring together the biggest stars of the international fight against the Covid-19, on a global scale. In the Uk, will be broadcast this Sunday, the 19th of April, and on the morning (local time), on TV, in a partnership with Commercial Radio. But not only that, we also, in the MTV video music awards, Portugal joined this initiative.

In the event that your account with the warm-up submitted by By Rui Maria Pêgo and Rita Rugeroniwith a number of artists to take part in via Skype. The comments in relation to the concert are at the discretion of the By Nuno Markl and Diogo, Portugal.

Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder couldn’t miss

With the presentation of the Jimmy Fallon, Jimmu Kimmel and Stephen Colbertthis event, curated by Lady Gaga – get the names Was Eilish, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, J Balvin, John Legend, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and a lot of other international stars who are coming together to support and celebrate the successes of the health care professionals from all over the world.

Produced for the Global Citizen, ONE WORLD: TOGETHER, AT HOME, you want to raise money for the COVID-19 in Solidarity Response Fund the World Health Organization, who, in order to support and equip health care professionals from all over the world. But that’s not all! This particular driven by the corporate partners of the Covid-19 In Solidarity Reponse Fund aims to help charities on a regional, which provides shelter, food and medical aid to those most in need.

You can also listen to the testimonies of health care professionals, and families around the world. Watch this special over on CBS in the us, Channel 5 in the Uk, Network 10 in Australia, and a Show in Argentina, as well as the BET and MTV, on a global level, in more than 180 countries, as well as CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount television Network, Pop TV Land, and VH1 in the united states.

