For artists, athletes, and celebrities come together at an event for the WHO’s – the age-Business

The Rolling Stones (Photo by Morne de Klerk/Getty Images)

A music marathon is this Saturday (the 18th), dozens of musicians, actors, athletes, dignitaries, and celebrities worldwide have participated in the “One World Together” co-organized by the World Health Organization (WHO), under the guardianship of Lady Gaga.

Started at 15 and ended at 23h (gmt), the event is broadcasted by the television and the websites of the entire world, ended with the song “The Prayer”, sung by Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion and John Legend. The pianist is chinese, Lang Lang was the one who played the music.

In addition to Bocelli, he was also the Italian singer Zucchero, who performed “Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime”. The idea of the event was to pay tribute to all the doctors, nurses and allied health practitioners who work at the front line in the fight against the pandemic, a new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2). Among the professionals being honored, it was the cardiologist (heart doctor) of the Institute Auxologico Italiano, Milan, by Silvia Castelletti.

The doctor showed up in one of the pictures, which show the effects of the continued use of protective masks on the face, and sent him with a message of hope for all of you. Castelletti also wish for everyone to have a pizza as soon as the emergency is to end the celebration.

Among the attendees were Paul McCartney, Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Was Eilisih, Steve Wonder, Taylor Swift, Annie Lennox, Alicia Keys, Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Lewis Hamilton, Idris Elba, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, J Balvin, Anitta, Becky G, among others. Also, the director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has sent a message to all of you.

