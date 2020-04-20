in the violent heart of Tobey Maguire

Rodrigo Fonseca #FiqueEmCasa

Inspired by “Romeo and Juliet”, but adapted to the realities of urban violence in “The Violent Heart”, one of the films that were to be expected from the selection of the 2020’s Tribeca film Festival (that goes for online, even on Sunday), bring it back, as the producer, a man who Hollywood has already laid a strong expectation: Tobias Vincent Maguire. Later today at 14h55, the Globo TV will show you to your greatest success as an actor: “Spider-Man”, directed by Sam Raimi in 2002. His grossing was near TO$ 825 million, consolidating its position as one of the greatest successes of the decade of the 2000’s. The more the two sequences are perfected, the franchise, and the prestige of the Raimi out of the terror, which is the target of a Marvel in its hunt for a director for the new “Doctor Strange”), and the force on the Climber from the Wall on the screen. But Tobey Maguire, who is now 44 years old, did not survive the acid test of his own standing in the background. With the reputation of the screens and is well-known for his compulsive gambling, he’s after a career as a successful actor. Shooting here and there, with good results, depending on the season. It even got nominated for a Golden Globe for the tearjerker, “Between Brothers,” a decade ago, and also starred in the dramedy “little things” (2011), and in the good company of Elizabeth Banks and Laura Linney (the two photos bright). But nothing is at the level of Peter Parker, not his first success on the circuit, from the movie of the author, as a darling Ang Lee. You did it with him, “Ice Storm” (1997) and “Ride with the Devil (1999). And, with the help of her dearest friend, Leonardo DiCaprio, was (very well) in “The Great Gatsby” in 2013. However, the profile is all about, and the image of a “key-chain” emperraram his progress to the front of the camera. In production, however, is that he is doing well, as is evidenced by her work in “The best of the Sun” (2019), and his partnership with Damien Chazelle to take on the role of the project “Babylon”, with Emma Stone and Brad Pitt. But it’s the setting the current is the same in the presence of a robust, “The Violent Heart,” in the Tribeca neighborhood, which has the Kerem Sanga as the director. In the story, a young boy, lives haunted by the death of her sister: she was killed while escaping with a young boy, with whom he fell in love with her. As adult, he becomes fascinated by a young woman, but you are going to find out that he or she may have a connection with a crime that haunts you.

Another highlight of the Tribeca, it’s a delicate production in the Catalan “Barbara”, Laura Rubirola, the goddess of the chilean Paulina García in the role of a cleaning lady is a fan of classical music, which is going through a period of alumbramento, with the Vivaldi. The competition is the american, worthy of applause, the comedy of errors, “a 12-Hour Shift”, from the director, animal welfare Grant, ” was produced by David Arquette, based on a demonstration of performance of Angela Bettis in the role of a registered nurse be involved in stealing organs. It is worth a note also “Sweet Thing”, by Alexandre Rockwell, about a teenage girl struggling with a father’s pinguço, and a parent has no commitments with the met office.