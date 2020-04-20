Jane Fonda launches new collection in support of people affected by the coronavirus

Well-known for the activism of the american actress Jane Fonda has launched a small clothing line with a purpose charity. The price of the parts will be 100% back to causes that fight for the environment and for the workers that are affected by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The mini-collection is limited and includes two sets of sweatpants, and two t-shirts, for example.

Come with me and learn the ins and outs!

Last week, Jane Fonda posted a picture on Instagram wearing a conjuntinho of the sweatshirt in grey. Banners with the colors of the rainbow, and the last name of the actress is found at the sides of the shirt, with long sleeves and pants.

Immediately, a few followers have asked where they could buy it in the bundle. “Not wanting to be a capitalist, but… are You selling it????”, he questioned one of them. Keeping an eye on the fans, Jane is met by the application.

“After seeing all the love as the clothes allowed, my friends Crafted HER, decided to produce a limited run of the collection. Every purchase helps in the fight against climate change, and to provide assistance to our business services and the workers that are affected by the Covid-19,” reports on Monday (13/04).

Limited run of my sweatsuits and 100% of the net proceeds will be donated to the @FireDrillFriday and @onefairwage. Each purchase will help the fight against climate change and provide assistance to our service industry and tipped workers: https://t.co/XBmAMr0P1U pic.twitter.com/GuBrZD5N5s — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) April 13, 2020

All of the proceeds from the sale of the goods shall be referred to two reasons for this: a Fire Drill on Friday, the action of Fonda’s charging policy for the sake of the environment, and the initiative for One Fair Wage, which calls for the payment of the minimum wage for full-workers as.

The project has set up a fund to help the staff in the restaurants, drivers, applications, shippers, and professionals-personal services-are affected by the pandemic, the Covid-19.

By 2019, Jane Fonda was arrested four times in Washington, dc, the capital of the United States for participating in protests over climate change. In all of these cases, the fashion was there, with the red jacket, the actress has turned in to a essential piece in their looks the demonstrations began.

And if you align even more consumer awareness, Fonda has come to make the statement that this was the last piece of clothing she’d buy it. The color red appears in the other items that an artist uses when it draws the attention to the causes she stands for.

A few days ago, she stressed the need to tackle climate change, with the same importance as the pandemic of Sars-CoV-2. In the picture the postused red socks emblazoned with the face of a young girl Greta Thunberg, known for activism on behalf of the environment.

On another occasion, Fonda wore a red bandana on the organization’s policy of Working America in the face, to give a talk about a shortage of materials, for protection of health care workers who are on the front line of the gift to combat the coronavirus. Among them, face masks-disposable.

“This is not a personal protective equipment (PPE). Bandanas and scarves are not to offer virtually no protection for patients from Covid-19 is highly contagious,” he said.

Another turning point in the activism of Fonda, was a police sketch of the early 1970s that he turned to a print of a t-shirt. At the time, she was arrested for supposedly smuggling drugs,” when, in fact, was carrying a bag of vitamins for her activities against the Vietnam War.

The american actress became known for the videos workout and it was released in cinemas in the movie, and Even the Strong Falter. Today, it is one of the main protagonists of the series, Grace and Frankie, Netflix’s. A militant from the 1960s, ” she pointed to a long career in the fight for women’s rights.

With the size of the PP, the GGGG, and the pieces from the Jane Fonda Collection, can be ordered from the web site of the Crafted IT, with a delivery time of four to six weeks, including in the united states!

Collaborated With Herbert Wood