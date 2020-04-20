Jornal NH is going to broadcast a music festival with Lady Gaga, Billie Joe, Maluma, and other Entertainment











This Saturday (the 18th), starting from 16 o’clock (schedule of Brasília), the Newspaper of the NH is going to pass your page on Facebook, the international film festival One World: Together At Home. The event is an initiative of the NGO ” Global Citizen, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), and under the guardianship of Lady Gaga.

The festival will include performances by Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John , Billie Eilish, and Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang, and Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Burna Boy and a Maluma is one of the main attractions. All of the concerts will be streamed directly to the home of the artist.











In addition, in accordance with the publication, in the international broadcast will be the presentation of Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. In Brazil, the exhibition will be led by James Leifert. The broadcast will begin at 16 hours front page of the Newspaper in NH.









Collections on behalf of the victims of the coronavirus

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, and thanked Lady Gaga, to the staff, and all of the artists that will be performing at the One World: Together, At Home. Created by the NGO, Global Citizen, in partnership with the world health organization, the event will raise funds for the Fund, in Response to the Solidarity with others.

