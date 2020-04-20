Katy Perry talks about her career post-pregnancy: “it’s going to be a working mother”

Katy Perry it is already considered to be the mother of the year!!! But if you think about it, she will stop her career to fulfill this role, it was a mistake.

Our california favorite, revealed during a live made on facebook last Sunday, the 19th of April, and it’s not going to have a career break after giving birth to her first heir. “I will never give up on music to become a mother,” said the voice, ‘theNever Worn White‘.

.@KatyPerry reassures fans that she won’t be quitting music after she becomes a mom: “I’m never quitting, that” pic.twitter.com/EmLd1wwQEy Pop — Spike (@PopCrave) April 20, 2020

I also added that to find that one thing doesn’t exclude the other, and you want to find a balance between being a mom, and a super-b her music.

“I was always going to be a working mother, I don’t think I have to stop doing one thing to doing another. I love what I do, and it does not seem to work for me, and I’m going to find the right balance, I will always put my family first and foremost.”