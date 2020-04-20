Katy Perry talks about her career post-pregnancy: “it’s going to be a working mother”

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
34


Katy Perry it is already considered to be the mother of the year!!! But if you think about it, she will stop her career to fulfill this role, it was a mistake.

Our california favorite, revealed during a live made on facebook last Sunday, the 19th of April, and it’s not going to have a career break after giving birth to her first heir. “I will never give up on music to become a mother,” said the voice, ‘theNever Worn White‘.

I also added that to find that one thing doesn’t exclude the other, and you want to find a balance between being a mom, and a super-b her music.

“I was always going to be a working mother, I don’t think I have to stop doing one thing to doing another. I love what I do, and it does not seem to work for me, and I’m going to find the right balance, I will always put my family first and foremost.”

Daniel Pacônio

A Fever in a Teen from 2013
Making Matters Fan to Fan
Twitter/Instagram- @danielpaconios



READ MORE:  Katy Perry will launch a new song at the 2 – week ADTV
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here