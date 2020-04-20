Kourtney Kardashian gets the motorcade and birthday in the family, in the middle of the quarantine

Photo: Reproduction / Instagram





Kourtney Kardashian completed the 41-year-old last Saturday(the 18th), and on account of the quarantine, caused by a new coronavirus, was unable to hold a party to celebrate the start of the date. On the other hand, this did not prevent his friends and relatives, and to enter into any of this as a way to an unusual!

On Instagram, Kourtney showed a motorcade of cars in front of his parents ‘ house. She has written in the Stories:

I heard a lot of honking and shouting and came out to see it. The best surprise for his birthday.

In addition to the friends of the businesswoman, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian went out to the site in order to surprise Kourtney.

In spite of the recent mess involving the black, Kim Kardashian, and the two really seem to have understood, because her sister had also been seen taking part in the celebration.