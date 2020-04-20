Lacoste reaches a milestone significant in the production of masks, in the fight against the coronavirus

A fashion Essential in fighting the coronavirus has reached the milestone of 100,000 of the masks are made in less than a month

The world is experiencing a very difficult period, of the pandemic, which is generated by a new coronavirus. In this way, large groups, and it is nothing that they are creating ways to combat the COVID-19. The Lacoste brand is one of them, which is engaged in the manufacture of masks, and has adopted measures to help their employees.

The production of the Essential has reached a milestone of 100,000 of the masks are made in less than a month’s time. Depending on the brand, they will increase the production in order to beat the number of 200,000 skins.

In addition to producing shades, the designer brand of French that is striving, with the help of a partner, in the manufacture of garments to doctors in Argentina and Turkey. Even so, the brand has made a commitment to keep the wages of their employees all over the world. All of which, they will receive a fixed amount for march and April, in the year 2020.

In this regard, during the months of April and may, the brand Lacoste, will provide a part of the sales of his collections (19). The result will be the purpose of the purchase of 800 food baskets that will be distributed to the Institute Guga Kuerten. As well as the Foundation and Goal of the Letter.

The initiatives of the other brands

As well as the Lacoste, and other brands that are taking initiatives to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. Among these are the following: House., Louis Louis Vuitton, The largest and Christian Dior.

In a similar way, the Bvlgari he made a donation to the Research Department of the Hospital Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome. What has helped you in the purchase of a system for the acquisition of microscopic images of the next generation, which will be of the utmost importance for the treatment of the disease.

Even so, the Kering allocated € 2 million for various health care institutions.

By: Wemilly School

(The image Featured Brands give their surgical masks. Play, Google Images)

