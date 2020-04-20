Lady Gaga begins the second part of the festival’s battle of the Covid-19 ‘Smile’ – Coronavirus – Latest News

Photo: Reproduction/instagram/@ladygaga



A trustee of One World: Together, at Home, and Lady Gaga was the first artist to perform at the festival, which is this Saturday (the 18th).

She opened the program with a rendition of “Smile” composed by charlie Chaplin, who sang and played the piano.

“I-I care for you so much with all health care professionals, I think of them every day, I pray for them every day,” he said before dropping his voice.

One World: Together, at Home, in an event organized by the association for the fight against poverty, the Global Citizen, in partnership with the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

After raising money in the course of the days leading up to its broadcast, the festival now has as its goal to raise awareness about the importance of coming to grips with the pandemic of coronavirus, and to thank those of you who are on the front lines of the battle.

Source: The Leaf Press