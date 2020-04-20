Marvel comics unveils the new look of the hero in Avengers: Ultimatum

It is worth noting that this character is important to the future of the MCU. Doctor Strange is one of the Stars that you are alive and you should once again have a key role in the new arc of the film.

In the second film, the ground game is yet to be confirmed. The film is called Dr. Strange: The Reign of Madness.

However, if the title is not deceiving you, the fans, the movie may possibly display in the alternate realities of the Marvel universe. This is a game-changer in the MCU.

Benedict Cumberbatch back in as Doctor Strange in the movie. The hero will be in the company of the Scarlet Witch, Elizabeth Olsen.

The Marvel is not showing any details of the story. Sam Raimi, for the first trilogy of Spider-Man is at the helm.

