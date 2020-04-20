Marvel comics unveils the new look of the hero in Avengers: Ultimatum

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
26


The illustrator of the Marvel comics Ryan Meinerding, has revealed new concept art featuring Dr. Strange. The images show off a new look for the hero in Avengers: Ultimatum.

What are the changes in the images are the hero with the Cloak of Levitation the blue. Originally, the part that is in red on the MCU, the universe of film from the Marvel universe.

Recommended content:

The actress of the Upcoming Deadline is detonated after a controversial positive action

Check out the concept art below.

The Design is not used by the Doctor is Strange,” the artist wrote.

The art is also in the movie land of the hero, which was released at the end of 2016. Then, with a look that was to long for the Doctor Strange has featured in the Avengers: Infinite War, and Avengers: Ultimate.

See also:

The actor from the X-Men and becomes a villain of Spider-Man at the official images of the Marvel comics

It is worth noting that this character is important to the future of the MCU. Doctor Strange is one of the Stars that you are alive and you should once again have a key role in the new arc of the film.

In the second film, the ground game is yet to be confirmed. The film is called Dr. Strange: The Reign of Madness.

However, if the title is not deceiving you, the fans, the movie may possibly display in the alternate realities of the Marvel universe. This is a game-changer in the MCU.

READ MORE:  A series of COMICS by Jeff Lemire, Sweeet Tooth is to be launched by Netflix

Benedict Cumberbatch back in as Doctor Strange in the movie. The hero will be in the company of the Scarlet Witch, Elizabeth Olsen.

The Marvel is not showing any details of the story. Sam Raimi, for the first trilogy of Spider-Man is at the helm.

See also:

Chinese (mandarin) return to Marvel in the 1st photo, in the movie, Shang-Chi

Doctor Strange: The Reign of Madness, is scheduled to premiere in November of 2021.

Meanwhile, the Avengers: Ultimate is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here