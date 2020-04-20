Marvel movies are going to be displayed in a special programme on the Disney XD’s Group – Welcome

Time to see the Stars in the telinhas!

The Black widow, Eternals, Dr. Strange 2, and Shang-Chi have been delayed due to the coronavirus. As we look forward to the re-opening of the theaters and the premiere of the next film in the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel comics, Disney is having a special program for fans of the super-heroes during the first week of this years.

From the 20th to the 26th of April, and the channel is Disney XD going to show the SemanaMarvel, with a full-length feature film for the day, featuring some of the members of the Avengers. They are the ones, Doctor Strange, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, a Man-Like with Paul Rudd in the lead role; the second is the gathering of the Greatest Heroes of the Land, in the telonhas, the Avengers: Age of Ultron; and the winner of three academy awards, Black Panther, the third film of a solo of Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Ragnarok, with the participation of “the Hulk” (Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles); and the return of fun to the class, starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2), and one of the long that marks the end of the saga of the Endless, the Avengers: Infinite War.

THE DATES AND TIMES OF THE WEEK THAT MARVEL COMICS,

20/04 – Doctor, Strange (21)

21/04 – Black Panther (21)

22/04 – ” Thor: Ragnarok (21)

23/04 – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (21)

24/04 – the Avengers: Infinite War (21)

25/04 – the Avengers: Age of Ultron (22h)

26/04 – Man-Ant (22h)

