Megalive, with more than 100 international artists will be displayed at the SHOW: details

Looking for a new fun-for-the-day quarantine? The festival will benefit “One World: Together At Homeorganized in collaboration with Lady Gaga, he promises to give nothing to talk about.

With the broadcast scheduled to take place on Saturday (18), the initiative will create a megalive, with the participation of more than 100 international artists, such as Billie Eilish, J Balvin, and Paul McCartney will be up to the same TV.

Here are all of the time.

“One World: Together At Home: information about the live

The megalive is a way to provide support and entertainment is on the rise in the cases of the COVID-19, which may be caused by a new coronavirus to people all around the world.

Designed for even the world health organization and the health care professionals, and the project was developed in collaboration with Lady Gaga, will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert.

More than 100 artists including actors, presenters and singers have also supported the initiative, and will make appearances on megalive. In addition to what has already been mentioned above, we will also be able to see the other highlights, such as Camila Cabello, Elton John and Jennifer Lopez.

Brazil will be represented, with the participation of Anitta, but it will also be in attendance celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, David and Victoria Beckham. See the full list of confirmed:

Adam Lambert

Alicia Keys

Amy Poehler

Andra Day

Andrea Bocelli

Angéle

Anitta

Annie Lennox

Awkwafina

Becky G

Ben Po

Was Eilish

Billie Joe Armstrong

Billy Ray Cyrus

Black Coffee

Bridget Moynahan

Burna Boy

Camila Cabello

Cassper Nyovest

Celine Dion

Charlie Puth

David & Victoria Beckham

Delta GoodREM

Don Cheadle

Eason Chan

Eddie Vedder

Ellen Degeneres

Ellie Goulding

Elton Jhon

By Erin Richards

Finneas

Heidi Klum

Hozier

Jameela Jamil

James Mcavoy

Jason Segel

Jennifer Hudson

Jess Glynne

Jessie J

Jessie Reyez

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Kimmel

John Legend

Juanes

Kacey Musgraves

Keith Urban

Kerry Washington

She

Lady Antebellum

Lady Gaga

Lang Lang

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Lewis Hamilton

Liam Payne

It Was A Recent

Lilly Singh

Lily Tomlin

Lindsey Vonn

Lisa Mishra

Lizzo

LL Cool

Lola Lennox

Luis Fonsi

Lupita Nyong’the

Maluma

Maren Morris

Matt Bomer

Matthew Mcconaughey

Megan Rapinoe

Michael Buble

Milky Chance

Naomi Osaka

Natti Natasha

Niall Horan

Nomzamo Mbatha

The Oprah Winfrey Show

Paul McCartney

Pharrell Williams

P. K Subban

Pciture This

Prianka Chopra, Jonas

Rita Ora

Sam Heughan

Sam Smith

Samuel L Jackson

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sebastian Yatra

Shah Rukh Khan

Shawn Mendes

Sheryl Crow

Sort Madjozi

Getting Tukker

Stephen Colbert

Stevie Wonder

Superm

Taylor Swift

The Killers

Tim Gunn

At the time

Vishal Mishra

Zucchero

The organization of the event

What we know is that the festival is “One World: Together At Home and it will be divided into two major periods: the pre-show, which begins at 16h (Brasília time) and the presentations of the major, planned to go on the air at 21.

During the pre-show, we will have performances by Adam Lambert, Ben Platt, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Hozier, Juanes, Writing, in addition to Luis Fonsi, Matthew McConaughey, Maluma and the German Yatra.

In the following it will be shown in the big shows of the megalive, including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Billie Joe (Green Day), Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Stevie Wonder. All of the artists in the house.

Where to watch it.

In Brazil, megalive, will be transmitted through the Globe, and the Globoplay platform, the streaming of the radio station, and also at the post-mortem takes place, with the presence of Tiago Leifert.

The exhibition will begin at 16 pm the post-mortem takes place (on the channel page and in the Music’s best-selling musical on YouTube and on the Globoplay, with a free-to-air to non-subscribers, showing the pre-show.

In the sequel, to, the, 21, both of which show the highlights of the festival. But don’t worry if you are unable to attend, the world is going to reprise in the show’s full two hours after the “early morning Hours”.

A good option for those who want to keep track of the shows are on the channel, MTV, Paramount Channel and Comedy Central, which will also go live from 21.

Live from the famous in quarantine.