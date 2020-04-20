Megalive, with more than 100 international artists will be displayed at the SHOW: details

Looking for a new fun-for-the-day quarantine? The festival will benefit “One World: Together At Homeorganized in collaboration with Lady Gaga, he promises to give nothing to talk about.
With the broadcast scheduled to take place on Saturday (18), the initiative will create a megalive, with the participation of more than 100 international artists, such as Billie Eilish, J Balvin, and Paul McCartney will be up to the same TV.
Here are all of the time.
“One World: Together At Home: information about the live
The megalive is a way to provide support and entertainment is on the rise in the cases of the COVID-19, which may be caused by a new coronavirus to people all around the world.
Designed for even the world health organization and the health care professionals, and the project was developed in collaboration with Lady Gaga, will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert.
More than 100 artists including actors, presenters and singers have also supported the initiative, and will make appearances on megalive. In addition to what has already been mentioned above, we will also be able to see the other highlights, such as Camila Cabello, Elton John and Jennifer Lopez.
Brazil will be represented, with the participation of Anitta, but it will also be in attendance celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, David and Victoria Beckham. See the full list of confirmed:
- Adam Lambert
- Alicia Keys
- Amy Poehler
- Andra Day
- Andrea Bocelli
- Angéle
- Anitta
- Annie Lennox
- Awkwafina
- Becky G
- Ben Po
- Was Eilish
- Billie Joe Armstrong
- Billy Ray Cyrus
- Black Coffee
- Bridget Moynahan
- Burna Boy
- Camila Cabello
- Cassper Nyovest
- Celine Dion
- Charlie Puth
- David & Victoria Beckham
- Delta GoodREM
- Don Cheadle
- Eason Chan
- Eddie Vedder
- Ellen Degeneres
- Ellie Goulding
- Elton Jhon
- By Erin Richards
- Finneas
- Heidi Klum
- Hozier
- Jameela Jamil
- James Mcavoy
- Jason Segel
- Jennifer Hudson
- Jess Glynne
- Jessie J
- Jessie Reyez
- Jimmy Fallon
- Jimmy Kimmel
- John Legend
- Juanes
- Kacey Musgraves
- Keith Urban
- Kerry Washington
- She
- Lady Antebellum
- Lady Gaga
- Lang Lang
- Leslie Odom, Jr.
- Lewis Hamilton
- Liam Payne
- It Was A Recent
- Lilly Singh
- Lily Tomlin
- Lindsey Vonn
- Lisa Mishra
- Lizzo
- LL Cool
- Lola Lennox
- Luis Fonsi
- Lupita Nyong’the
- Maluma
- Maren Morris
- Matt Bomer
- Matthew Mcconaughey
- Megan Rapinoe
- Michael Buble
- Milky Chance
- Naomi Osaka
- Natti Natasha
- Niall Horan
- Nomzamo Mbatha
- The Oprah Winfrey Show
- Paul McCartney
- Pharrell Williams
- P. K Subban
- Pciture This
- Prianka Chopra, Jonas
- Rita Ora
- Sam Heughan
- Sam Smith
- Samuel L Jackson
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Sebastian Yatra
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Shawn Mendes
- Sheryl Crow
- Sort Madjozi
- Getting Tukker
- Stephen Colbert
- Stevie Wonder
- Superm
- Taylor Swift
- The Killers
- Tim Gunn
- At the time
- Vishal Mishra
- Zucchero
The organization of the event
What we know is that the festival is “One World: Together At Home and it will be divided into two major periods: the pre-show, which begins at 16h (Brasília time) and the presentations of the major, planned to go on the air at 21.
During the pre-show, we will have performances by Adam Lambert, Ben Platt, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Hozier, Juanes, Writing, in addition to Luis Fonsi, Matthew McConaughey, Maluma and the German Yatra.
In the following it will be shown in the big shows of the megalive, including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Billie Joe (Green Day), Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Stevie Wonder. All of the artists in the house.
Where to watch it.
In Brazil, megalive, will be transmitted through the Globe, and the Globoplay platform, the streaming of the radio station, and also at the post-mortem takes place, with the presence of Tiago Leifert.
The exhibition will begin at 16 pm the post-mortem takes place (on the channel page and in the Music’s best-selling musical on YouTube and on the Globoplay, with a free-to-air to non-subscribers, showing the pre-show.
In the sequel, to, the, 21, both of which show the highlights of the festival. But don’t worry if you are unable to attend, the world is going to reprise in the show’s full two hours after the “early morning Hours”.
A good option for those who want to keep track of the shows are on the channel, MTV, Paramount Channel and Comedy Central, which will also go live from 21.
Live from the famous in quarantine.