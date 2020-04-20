Megan Fox to appear as Wonder Woman in the picture, you see

Today, we have Gal Gadot as an actress for her beloved, and almost irreplaceable in the role of Wonder Woman, it could have been a very different one, in a past not so long ago.
At the end of the year 2000, the star of Transformers, Megan Fox, that was long speculated on the role of the heroine in the AD.
However, in 2009, she had an interview with the magazine FHM, and in fact I had a few words very hard to say about the character: She is flawed. She flies in a private jet is invisible, but it is not visible. I don’t know.” At this point, it certainly seemed that Fox wasn’t interested in the role, but it’s kind of ironic, because playing a super hero may well have been exactly what his career was the need to achieve in the time maximum. The actress had just finished starring in the first two movies of the Transformers, which were huge hits at the box office, and has been on the rise in Hollywood, and was considered by many to be the successor to Angelina Jolie – who, as you know, that’s not what ended up happening. Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, is testing sexy-see photos
In any case, the problems with Fox in the role of Wonder Woman was so great that, in 2008, a website called wonder-who.com he has published an image of photoshopada of the actress in the role of the heroine. Gal Gadot returns to the role of a character in the Wonder Woman 1984, which hits theaters on August 13 of this year.
