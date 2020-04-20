On Saturday’s show to benefit the fight to the coronavirus

The Saturday will be to stay at home and give concerts of important names of the music, with the aim of supporting the fight against Coronaviruses. The curator of the ” Lady Gaga of the film festival “One World: Together, At Home in A world: working together in the home) will bring together presentations by artists such as Paul McCartney, Elton John , Billie Eilish, the Rolling Stones, Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Andrea Bocelli, and Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day). The broadcast will be from 16h, on the Internet, on channels such as YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, and Instagram. In the evening, as of 21h, and the major artists and bands invited to get their views.

The idea of the festival began with a request from the UN and the World Health Organization, the Global Citizen, so this would support your answer to the COVID-19th, bringing together the world of music and to inspire everyone to take action. That resulted in the proposal to introduce a “One World: Together, At Home, with the musicians, singing in their homes, in a tribute to the health workers who are working to combat coronavirus.

The transmission includes, in addition to the great music of the world’s leading experts in global health, and the performances of the artists and stand-up comedy event in the world. Those interested in taking steps to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 please visit the web site. So far, global citizens in more than 130 countries all over the world have carried out many tens of thousands of actions in support of the response to the support of the world health organization.

The Rolling Stones wrote in their official account on Instagram: “We are honoured to be invited to participate in the broadcast in our homes alone,” said the group, in a joint statement, calling the festival “an outstanding event in the fight against the Covid-19”. Elton John was published on account of the Facebook, “I Am very excited to be joining the Global Citizen and the One-World: #TogetherAtHome on Saturday. The particular history will feature the stories of the workers on the front lines, and performances by some incredible artists, and the commitment to the Fund in Response to the support of the WHO”. Lady Gaga has tweeted that, “it is an honor to partner with Global Citizen, and working behind the scenes to raise money for the fight against the COVID-19 and the World Health Organization”.

The director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, and thanked Lady Gaga, to the staff, and all of the artists that will be performing at the One World: Together, At Home, and that it will keep donations to the Fund in Response to the Solidarity with others. “It’s not just about raising money, but rather to gather out of the world, because we are one world, one humanity by fighting against a common enemy,” said Tedros Adhanom.

Join us at the #TogetherAtHome

Confirmed artists:

Adam Lambert , Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andra Day, Andrea Bocelli, Angela, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Awkwafina, Becky G, Ben Platt, Was Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Cassper Nyovest, Celine Dion, Charlie, Puth, Chris Martin, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, David & Victoria Beckham, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Eddie Vedder, Ellen Degeneres, Ellie Goulding, Elton John, And Erin Richards, Finneas, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain, Al, Jasmi, Idris, And Her Representation, J Balvin, Jack Black, Jack Johnson, Jacky Cheung, Jameela Jamil, James Mcavoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Juanes, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, And Leslie Odom, Jr. Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lily Tomlin, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa, He, Lizzo, Ll Cool J, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Lupita Nyong’the, Maluma, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Matthew Mcconaughey, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Buble, Milky, Chance, Clip, Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Mccartney, Pharrell Williams, e-P. K. Subban, Picture This, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Rita Ora, Sam Heughan, Sam Smith, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastian Yatra, Shah, Rukh, Khan, Shawn, Mendes, Sheryl Crow, Sort Madjozi, Getting Tukker, Stephen Colbert, Stevie Wonder, Superm, Taylor Swift, The Killers, Tim Gunn, At The Time, Vishal Mishra, Zucchero.