Organized by: Lady Gaga, ‘the greatest live history’ to collect US$ 127.9 mi

Lady Gaga, with more than a hundred artists, and personalities from culture and politics, have joined in this place on the last Saturday (the 18th)

More than a hundred of the artists and personalities of culture and politics, have joined in this place on the last Saturday (the 18th) under the theme of “One World: Together At Home” (“One World: Together in the House”). Sponsored by the WHO, and the musical event, in the spirit of “Live Aid”, 1985, and raised $ 127.9 million us dollars, earmarked for the fight against the pandemic in the coronavirus.

Thanks to the health-care professionals, and the slogans of hope, was the message repeated over eight hours of presentations and speeches for the social network, which culminated in a huge concert being televised on which the stars such as the Rolling Stones, and Lady Gaga (who acted as a “curator” of the event), Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder, peaked at number one in their homes.

Although the benefit concert seeks to raise funds for the Fund, in Response to the Solidarity Covid-19, and from the beginning it was asked to the audience “don’t mention it in their pockets,” because, in this instance, the responsibility of the grants were in the hands of large corporations and the leaders of the world.

In the house of the artists in the world. The performance is best summed up in the spirit of the moment, it was Taylor Swift who, at the end of the night, performed his song, Soon You’ll Get Better with the lyrics dedicated to his mother, and in the treatment of cancer, this time it seemed to be a message of encouragement to all around the world.

The general situation was very much reminded of the event. Designed in the images of the cities such as Paris, Madrid, London, New York and Buenos Aires, argentina entirely in vain.

One of the most anticipated moments was the appearance of the Rolling Stones, the who, in its almost 60-year career, they have lacked to do anything, they added to this performance is very unique to his list: (took, on the video, You Can’t Always Get What You Want. Each and every one has made it to his house, and, with the screen divided into four. Mick Jagger first started singing on his guitar, and Keith Richards, with a beer can on the table and Ronnie Wood were joined on the next, and, finally, the Charlie Watts played to a battery in the game is built with the objects from daily life, and a lot of imagination. It was a nice scene and atmosphere, which was repeated in each and every one of the music. Because, even in the absence of the public and set to make this type of a concert, a meeting without the physical presence of the persons responsible for the care of the public were not allowed to give it a soul.

The same social distance did not prevent collaborations such as John Legend and Sam Smith, who together played the “classic” Ben E. King-Stand By Me. Jennifer Lopez, who sang for the People, Barbra Streisand, in her garden, and Lady Gaga, who gave the Smile of Nat King Cole (piano), has also opted for classical music.

There was a moment for the Spanish language and culture through the voices of Maluma, with its own version of a Carnival from Celia Cruz, and a guest appearance from J Balvin in which he gave advice, in both English and Spanish, in order to prevent the further spread of the virus. Citing the “carnival” of life, asking for a “smiley face” is not lost, inviting them to “join the people” or claiming that “soon it will be all the better”, the titles of the songs you choose to build a message for the event.

In the exceptional circumstances and the power of social media has allowed the audience to meet the most important moments outside of the official handing over. The internet life with the thrill that Lady Gaga has showed you by Instagram prior to the start of the event, and it came to publishing the videos on dancing in front of the tv as Elton John and Stevie Wonder performed. Other celebrities, such as Oprah Winfrey, who shared on Twitter the pictures of the dinner you prepared, to keep track of the time. Already, the Taylor Swift used social media to thank his fans as soon as you have concluded your presentation.

Among the presentations, several different people have taken advantage of the opportunity to send their messages. One of the first was the UN secretary-general, António Guterres, who has called it “the universal language of music” is used to thank all those health care workers, and those affected by the pandemic. The former first ladies of the United States, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, also appeared in the same video, just a few minutes before, Bill and Melinda Gates foundation. Beyoncé, who has not sung, has sent a message of thanks, and to dedicate the night to the doctors, nurses, and those in the food industry, the postal service, and clean, which makes it possible that you can be secure in our own homes.”